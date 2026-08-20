This New Ad Shows Just How Unserious the Anti-Data Center Movement Has Become

A new ad showcases just how unserious the anti-data center movement has become.

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, partnering with Liquid Death and Garage Beer, urged consumers to buy the products, not because they are good, but because drinking more will supposedly produce more urine. The punchline of the commercial is to encourage people to collect that urine in sealable commemorative mugs and send it to local data centers, a stunt premised on the false claim that these new facilities “waste millions of gallons of water.”

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Jason Kelce asks fans to send their pee to AI data centers in new video. pic.twitter.com/X6bs6vCAsA — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) August 18, 2026

"AI data centers waste millions of gallons of water," Kelce said. "That's why Liquid Death and Garage Beer have decided to team up. We want your pee to cool these data centers."

The advertisement then broke out into song.

We want your pee. Please give us your pee. Let's pee on computers together. Cause we need a lot to pee. Endless gallons of pee. Join our important endeavor. We want your pee. Please give us your pee. Let's pee on computers together. Save humanity. We want your pee. With Garage Beer's classic light beer and Liquid Death's sparkling energy, the light beer of energy drinks, it's never been easier to create pee. Let's pee on computers together. Save humanity.

"So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and have another Garage Beer or Liquid Death's sparkling energy. Then send your pee to the AI data center of your choice," a narrator says. "We even make it easy with these collectible, sealable mugs."

First, encouraging people to mail bodily fluids is a reckless idea that could create real legal liability if anyone actually takes Jason Kelce’s advice. And there's a high chance someone actually might.

Second, the water-use panic has been badly overstated, at least as a nationwide concern. Data centers use water, and local communities should decide whether a proposed project fits their water supply and infrastructure. But that is a far more sensible approach than statewide moratoria, or mailing urine to server farms.

For perspective, residential lawn maintenance uses roughly three to 3.2 trillion gallons of water annually, around 150 to 180 times more than the direct water use of U.S. data centers. Golf courses consume roughly 500 to 760 billion gallons annually, while crop irrigation uses about 26 trillion gallons. Yes, food is more important than data centers. But water policy should be grounded in accurate proportions, not viral stunts built on the false claim that data centers are single-handedly draining America dry. If the public were genuinely concerned about water waste, there would be far more outrage over the government’s own policies incentivizing wasteful water use, but of course, there isn’t.

Opposition to the infrastructure behind the next industrial revolution is growing more vicious by the day, driven in large part by misinformation. Americans are understandably frustrated by soaring housing, grocery, and other living costs. Yet many are being urged to oppose the very technology most capable of expanding productivity, and ultimately easing those pressures.

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Sure, because the government that has done such a stellar job making housing, groceries, and everyday life more affordable is obviously the institution we should trust to manage the infrastructure powering humanity’s future.

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