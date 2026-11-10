House Republicans Have a New Leader – and It's a Notable Shift

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) will be the next House Republican minority leader.

The vote was 106-73 in a race between him and Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who is the current House Majority Leader, according to Punchbowl News on Tuesday afternoon.

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JORDAN: 106 SCALISE: 73 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 10, 2026

“In these next two years, our job cannot be merely to spotlight how radical this new Democrat party is—offense, not defense, wins elections,” Jordan said in his letter making his case to fellow Republicans, the outlet reported at the time. “Republican policies prioritize making Americans’ neighborhoods safer, keeping more money in their pockets, and protecting enduring American values and freedoms.”

Speaker Mike Johnson opted not to seek a leadership position in the aftermath of massive midterm losses for the GOP in both chambers of Congress.

Jordan is currently the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, and he was an early leader of the House Freedom Caucus.

President Donald Trump told reporters last week that they will “stay out” of the race, which is decided among members on who will take the positions.

“The speaker was fantastic, the people under him were fantastic. All good people. I guess right now you have to candidates,” Trump said of Johnson at the time.

Some Democrats quickly took a critical tone toward Jordan.

"Stephen Miller and Jim Jordan. Republicans learned absolutely nothing from what happened a week ago, and are responding by elevating their most extreme voices to positions of power," Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) posted to X.

Stephen Miller and Jim Jordan. Republicans learned absolutely nothing from what happened a week ago, and are responding by elevating their most extreme voices to positions of power. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) November 10, 2026

In the Senate, Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) plans to run for minority leader, and it's unclear if he will face a challenger.

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