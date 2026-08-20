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Here's What to Know About Melania Trump's Newest Foster Youth Effort

Cameron Arcand Follow @cameron_arcand
Aug 20, 2026 2:44 PM
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Here's What to Know About Melania Trump's Newest Foster Youth Effort
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

First Lady Melania Trump touted a new partnership to bolster her efforts to help foster youth at the White House on Thursday. 

The First Lady announced a collaboration with IndyCar and the Fox Corporation ahead of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C., this weekend – a $2 million donation from the two companies for scholarships at Purdue University and Indiana University. 

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"Fostering the Future is more than an educational initiative; it is generational investment in America's talent pipeline. Every student who graduates strengthens our workforce, accelerates innovation, expands economic opportunity, and reduces long-term dependence on government," she said. 

During the event, she was gifted an IndyCar helmet with "Fostering the Future" branding. 

This is far from the first initiative under the “Fostering the Future” banner, as the First Lady also announced specific accounts meant to help foster children financially in June, with 23 governors saying their state will take part in the program. The program began in 2021, and the scholarship program already had 24 schools participating before Thursday's announcement. 

“When they turn eighteen, foster youth will be able to access the assets they own through Fostering the Future Accounts. This will give them a foundation for independence and opportunity,” she said at the time. 

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“For Fostering the Future youth, empowerment comes through ownership. This includes ownership of knowledge through education and now ownership through savings and investment accounts. Education and savings accounts are the first steps toward personal independence,” she continued. 

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News Topics MELANIA TRUMP | EDUCATION | WASHINGTON | WHITE HOUSE
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