These Latest Polls Are Disastrous for Dems

Democrats focus only on Donald Trump. They lack real plans for anything else. Sure, they talk about affordability, which resonates, but then they elect figures like Zohran Mamdani, who believe money grows on trees. When socialists start to dominate the messaging, it might work temporarily, since no one knows better, but once they govern, things often go off course. New York City is about to face what Liverpool experienced when the Militant Tendency took control of the city council. With no plan, why should people vote for you? The Democrats’ condescending attitude and left-wing insurgency aren’t helping them with voters.

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We have another set of tough polls, showing Democrats are not heavily favored, even in a D+7.5 YouGov poll. The Senate isn’t switching hands, and most voters believe Democrats can’t make things more affordable. The GOP has the edge over Democrats on crime, the economy, and immigration.

2026 Congressional Generic Ballot

🔵 Democrats: 40% (-1)

🔴 Republicans: 38% (+2)



Trust on issues:

Crime: 🔴 R+17

Immigration: 🔴 R+7

Economy: 🔴 R+4

Inflation: 🔵 D+2

Healthcare: 🔵 D+12



Reuters/Ipsos poll | 7/24-27 pic.twitter.com/t6QAth3a6J — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 27, 2026

CNN: Democrats are way more unpopular than they were in 2018



Democratic Party Net Favorability:

2018: 🟢 +1

2026: 🔴 -24 pic.twitter.com/oChL1ReUPe — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 28, 2026

CNN: Majority of voters don’t think Democrats can lower the cost of living



Impact of Dem policies on cost-of-living:

🟢 Help: 41%

🔴 Hurt/No Change: 59% pic.twitter.com/NcR1aAggqW — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 28, 2026

CNN: The Odds Republicans Keep The Senate Has Increased



2026 Senate Odds Per @Kalshi

🔴 Republicans: 56% (+6)

🔵 Democrats: 44% (-6)



(+/- vs 3 Months Ago) pic.twitter.com/H6yu4aFDJe — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 27, 2026

CNN: Democrats need to win a lot of red states on top of Maine to win the senate



Dem pick up opportunities (2024 Margins):

North Carolina: 🔴+3

Ohio: 🔴+11

Alaska: 🔴+13 <- tipping point

Iowa: 🔴+13

Texas: 🔴+14



(Democrats flipped 1 red senate state in 2018) https://t.co/CeGxBHlcnk pic.twitter.com/THhtsmmGHE — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) July 28, 2026

This isn’t good for Democrats. As of now, the GOP remains in pretty good shape to retain control of Congress.

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