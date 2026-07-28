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Tipsheet

These Latest Polls Are Disastrous for Dems

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2026 3:45 PM
These Latest Polls Are Disastrous for Dems
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats focus only on Donald Trump. They lack real plans for anything else. Sure, they talk about affordability, which resonates, but then they elect figures like Zohran Mamdani, who believe money grows on trees. When socialists start to dominate the messaging, it might work temporarily, since no one knows better, but once they govern, things often go off course. New York City is about to face what Liverpool experienced when the Militant Tendency took control of the city council. With no plan, why should people vote for you? The Democrats’ condescending attitude and left-wing insurgency aren’t helping them with voters. 

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We have another set of tough polls, showing Democrats are not heavily favored, even in a D+7.5 YouGov poll. The Senate isn’t switching hands, and most voters believe Democrats can’t make things more affordable. The GOP has the edge over Democrats on crime, the economy, and immigration. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY GOP POLLING

This isn’t good for Democrats. As of now, the GOP remains in pretty good shape to retain control of Congress. 

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'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy Matt Vespa
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