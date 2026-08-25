Trump Announces New Development in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump says that there are no more mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as he warns that any “new mines” will result in a military response.

Both the U.S. and the Islamic Republic of Iran have said they are in charge of the strait, which has global significance for cargo transportation, but the U.S. currently has the upper hand by a wide margin, according to CNN.

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The comments come as the president said earlier this month that there no longer talks occurring between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic, as the war now shifts to an economic focus.

Trump says all mines have been removed or have been detonated in the Strait of Hormuz.



He says Iran has been notified that “any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed.” pic.twitter.com/xrtHYUN3WA — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) August 25, 2026

“I have just been informed by the United States Navy that all mines have been removed and/or detonated from within the International Waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed,” he said in a Truth Social post on Tuesday morning.

“Through Space Force, we are watching every square inch of the Strait, as we are, also, with Pickaxe Mountain and the already destroyed three other Nuclear sites. There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he continued.

On Tuesday, Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent gave more detail into the plans to economically take down the Iranian regime.

“Any entity that facilitates money laundering on behalf of Iran will be removed from the U.S. dollar system. The clock just started ticking. The new sectoral sanctions determinations issued today target five of Iran’s most vital lifelines that it exploits in other countries: digital assets, technology, gold, aviation and shipping,” Bessent said at a Monday news conference.

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