Missed Trump's Speech on Violent Crime? Here's The Recap.

President Donald Trump touted dropping violent crime numbers in 2025 outlined in a new FBI report during a speech at the Nassau County Police Academy in New York on Friday.

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“Best numbers anybody has ever seen on crime,” Trump said, with FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Todd Blanche speaking before him.

Trump went on to say that the report showed that it was the largest year-over-year drop in violent crime in the country’s recorded history of the data.

“Every single number is the lowest number in recorded history,” the president said.

“It’s a great tribute to all of the people in this room,” he said, adding that he “always backs the blue.” He also received thunderous applause when he mentioned his Inauguration Day order to have the Justice Department push for the death penalty in cases where officers have been killed.

“As president, I will always protect our qualified immunity,” he continued, calling it “very important.”

The president also touted federal law enforcement surges in Memphis, Washington, D.C., and New Orleans, as August marks a year since the capital National Guard deployment kicked off.

.@POTUS: Shortly after taking office, I signed a historic Executive Order directing that anyone convicted of killing a police officer should face the death penalty — and last year, deaths of law enforcement officers in the line of duty fell to an 80-year low. pic.twitter.com/VUp9WTcS1t — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 14, 2026

From a political perspective, the event took place in Democrat Rep. Laura Gillen’s district, which is considered highly competitive and rated “Lean Democrat” by the Cook Political Report ahead of November. The president recently endorsed Gillen’s Republican opponent, Hempstead Town Receiver Jeanine Driscoll.

Nassau County is considered the safest in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report as of 2024.

It was an honor to join President Trump, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Commissioner Ryder, Congressman Pete King, and the men and women of the Nassau County Police Department today.



As a lifelong Long Islander and Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, I’ll… pic.twitter.com/B48dyrtTpu — Rep. Andrew Garbarino (@RepGarbarino) August 14, 2026

County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, also addressed the crowd, and he’s challenging New York Gov. Kathy Hochul as she seeks reelection.

“You know, Nassau County has the most comprehensive agreement with ICE in the United States of America […] Kathy Hochul and Zohran Mamdani, they said that our agreement with ICE was cruel,” Blakeman said, adding that the cooperation allowed enforcement to be done “in an orderly way.”

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“Thanks to President Trump's brilliant leadership, the American Dream is not a dream anymore. It is a reality.”



FBI Director Kash Patel vows to continue “crushing violent crime and defending the homeland,” crediting President Trump’s leadership.



“We are going to safeguard our… pic.twitter.com/UiMaHkItaG — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2026

In response to Trump’s visit, Hochul campaign spokesperson Ryan Radulovacki said in a statement that “after letting violent crime spike to decade highs on his watch, Bruce Blakeman let Trump’s masked ICE agents abuse Long Islanders’ rights, and now he’s welcoming Trump to town to check out his handiwork.”

“New Yorkers and their families want no part of Blakeman and Trump’s dangerous MAGA agenda,” Radulovacki added.

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