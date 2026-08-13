Apple's Newest Factory Deemed 'Trump Effect' in Action

As the Trump administration continues to push for more on-shoring of American jobs, the new advanced manufacturing facility from Apple in Houston, Texas, is garnering significant praise.

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The factory opened on Thursday, and it will build the Mac mini and will be considered an AI hub.

“In less than nine months, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars into this Houston facility. We stood up a factory, started production, and shipped the first advanced AI servers off the line,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

“We believe in American workers and American ingenuity, and we are moving at an incredible pace because we want to build more than great products. We want to build the future of American manufacturing,” Cook continued.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick touted it as “an important step in Apple delivering on its promise to bring its manufacturing back to America.”

“With this Advanced Manufacturing Center, Apple will equip American workers with the skills they need to lead the next generation of technology,” he continued, as Asia, and particularly China, still play a key role in the supply chain for the massive consumer technology company, according to the American Enterprise Institute.

Both Cook and Lutnick met on Thursday in Houston for a tour of the plant.

The move also gained some praise among local Democrats, as Houston Mayor John Whitmire called the new facility a “significant investment” that “will create local jobs and will continue improving the quality of life of Houston residents" in a statement.

Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX) said the move by Apple was the “Trump Effect” in action.

“[President Trump] promised to bring manufacturing back to America & [Apple] got the message,” the congressman posted to X.

The Trump Effect landed in Texas 🇺🇸@POTUS promised to bring manufacturing back to America & @Apple got the message.



Its Houston center is part of Apple’s $600 BILLION commitment, one of many investments that make up the $10.7 TRILLION secured under President Trump.



Made in… pic.twitter.com/RymRE0XbsW — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) August 13, 2026

“Its Houston center is part of Apple’s $600 BILLION commitment, one of many investments that make up the $10.7 TRILLION secured under President Trump,” he continued.

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