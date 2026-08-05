Weekend ICE Arrests Include Convicted Murderer, Robber

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a convicted murderer in its latest roundup of arrests over the weekend, along with other convicted criminals in the United States illegally, Townhall has first learned.

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Kenyan National Osbert Marion Otien Owuor was arrested in Compton, California, after a prior murder conviction, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Osbert Marion Otien Owuor

Mexican national Daniel Santos-Aguilar was arrested in Madison County, Alabama, after he was convicted in the past for attempting to sexually assault a minor under the age of 12.

A second Mexican national, Javier Zapien-Arreola, was convicted of “first-degree sexual conduct,” and he was arrested in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Douglas Benitez-Herrera, a Honduran national convicted on cocaine possession, aggravated assault, manslaughter, robbery and DUI charges, was arrested in Nashville.

Guatemalan national Julio Rudolfo Roldan-Hernandez was arrested in Tampa after his prior conviction of “conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.”

Julio Rudolfo Roldan-Hernandez

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, sexual predators, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement.

“Every day, the men and women of ICE are arresting and removing illegal aliens from our nation. The Department of Homeland Security is committed to delivering President Trump’s promise to the American people to deport illegal aliens and make America safe again,” the secretary continued.

The Trump administration continues to highlight deportations, particularly of individuals convicted of serious crimes.

The latest arrests come as DHS also regularly files detainers to prevent a release of somebody behind bars before they can be brought into federal custody.

On Tuesday, DHS asked Salt Lake County, Utah, authorities to not release Moise Sainteran, an illegal alien from Haiti, as he’s charged with raping two women in the state.

“This illegal alien has been charged with sexually assaulting two women,” a DHS Spokesperson said in a statement. “He was paroled into our country by the Biden Administration’s Haitian parole program, which the Trump Administration ended last year. ICE is asking officials in Salt Lake County to not release this criminal from jail, and to turn him over to ICE custody so we can remove him from our country.”

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