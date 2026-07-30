GOP Women Just Got a Boost With New Housing Campaign

Seven Republican congresswomen running in competitive districts are getting a digital advertising boost from Winning for Women, which is pouring $500,000 into a campaign highlighting the “21st Century ROAD to Housing Act,” Townhall has first learned.

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Reps. María Elvira Salazar (FL), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA), Ann Wagner (MO), Stephanie Bice (OK), Monica De La Cruz (TX), Rep. Beth Van Duyne (TX), Jen Kiggans (VA) will all be featured in the ads by “Winning For Women” highlighting their support for the bipartisan bill.

“Washington red tape, outdated policies, and a lack of housing supply have made the dream of owning a home seem unattainable for millions of Americans,” Danielle Barrow, President of WFW, said in a statement. WFW is a political organization focused on electing Republican women.

“These women helped deliver real bipartisan results by supporting the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, and now Congress should build on that momentum. We are proud to support leaders who are fighting to expand housing options, lower costs, and keep the American Dream within reach for families across the country,” Barrow continued.

The housing regulatory reform bill became law earlier this month. President Donald Trump let the bill automatically pass instead of signing it directly, but the proposal received hefty support in both congressional chambers.

According to a transcript, the ads tout the bill as helping “make buying a home affordable again.”

“Landmark legislation designed to restore fairness to America's housing market, increase housing supply, and lower costs for Americans of every generation,” the ads state, encouraging people to call and thank the lawmakers for voting to pass the legislation.

The Cook Political Report rates the races of Miller-Meeks and Kiggans as a “toss up.” De La Cruz’s race is considered “Lean Republican” and Salazar’s race is considered “likely Republican.”

Bice, Van Duyne and Wagner’s races are considered “Solid Republican.”

In total, there are 33 Republican women in the lower chamber.

The ad campaign is another indicator that the battle for the House will be extraordinarily competitive in November, as Republicans want to hold their ground, whereas Democrats want a chance to counteract Trump in the second half of his term.

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