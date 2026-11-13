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It Seems Unreal, but Women in Tehran Are Apparently Training for a US Ground Assault

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 12:00 PM
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It Seems Unreal, but Women in Tehran Are Apparently Training for a US Ground Assault
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

As far as we're aware, there are no plans for a U.S. ground assault in Iran. Despite that, women in Tehran are apparently taking part in military drills in preparation for one, and the video shared by Fox News is almost comical.

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Women — at least they say they're women, as they're all wearing full Islamic garb — are seen zip-lining, carrying rifles, and descending walls during what are being described as "military exercises." Just to clarify, women in Tehran can't show their hair, but they can go to war and die for the nation that oppresses them.

Simply incredible.

Iran doesn't care. They're not meant to fight and win. They're meant to be sacrificed or to delay U.S. troops. Much in the same way Hamas builds missile outposts in hospitals and schools to put civilians in the way, Iran is putting women in the way, knowing what the optics would look like.

Perhaps meaningless.

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Apparently.

That's the most likely outcome here.

We're not sure how many walls they'll be repelling down.

Speaking of walls, those walls reportedly say "Death to Israel" and "Death to America."

Didn't someone tell us that Iran didn't really mean it when they chanted "Death to America"? 

Yes, they did. A spokesman for the IRGC said that when they chant "Death to America," they're really saying "death to the policies of killing, plundering, and bloodshed, death to those who hold such ideas."

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News Topics FOX NEWS | HAMAS | IRAN | ISRAEL | MILITARY
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