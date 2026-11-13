It Seems Unreal, but Women in Tehran Are Apparently Training for a US Ground Assault

As far as we're aware, there are no plans for a U.S. ground assault in Iran. Despite that, women in Tehran are apparently taking part in military drills in preparation for one, and the video shared by Fox News is almost comical.

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Women — at least they say they're women, as they're all wearing full Islamic garb — are seen zip-lining, carrying rifles, and descending walls during what are being described as "military exercises." Just to clarify, women in Tehran can't show their hair, but they can go to war and die for the nation that oppresses them.

Women in Tehran take part in military drills at a newly opened training camp as Iranian authorities prepare volunteers for a possible U.S. ground assault.



New footage from Tehran’s Azadi Square shows women carrying assault rifles, descending walls and riding zip lines during… pic.twitter.com/vAjUEe2ru5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 12, 2026

Simply incredible.

Not incredibly useful training though ... fun and physically exciting but not skills that are used very often ... ever. — Blad (@tlindblad) November 12, 2026

Iran doesn't care. They're not meant to fight and win. They're meant to be sacrificed or to delay U.S. troops. Much in the same way Hamas builds missile outposts in hospitals and schools to put civilians in the way, Iran is putting women in the way, knowing what the optics would look like.

Ukraine did the same BS at the beginning of hostilities.

Meaningless propaganda... — Steven Coster (@Hobartneck) November 13, 2026

Perhaps meaningless.

Are you just here for the zipline? https://t.co/spXrRUFDbx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2026

Apparently.

Whenever counties make videos like this they immediately surrender when it happens lol https://t.co/D9fIfhLn8Q — RаріѕtHіtӏеr420 (@HapistRitler) November 12, 2026

That's the most likely outcome here.

The way I just burst out laughing https://t.co/deD2S9briq pic.twitter.com/4S3XxL9fdK — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) November 12, 2026

We're not sure how many walls they'll be repelling down.

Speaking of walls, those walls reportedly say "Death to Israel" and "Death to America."

They’re climbing down the boards that say:

“Death to Israel”

“Death to America” https://t.co/R41A2nQRpn pic.twitter.com/yU4GZ7c8fU — Sana Ebrahimi Ledene (@SanaELedene) November 12, 2026

Didn't someone tell us that Iran didn't really mean it when they chanted "Death to America"?

Yes, they did. A spokesman for the IRGC said that when they chant "Death to America," they're really saying "death to the policies of killing, plundering, and bloodshed, death to those who hold such ideas."

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