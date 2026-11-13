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Bill O'Reilly Pinpoints Who Will Be Leading the Charge to Destroy the Trump Legacy

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 13, 2026 6:50 AM
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Bill O'Reilly Pinpoints Who Will Be Leading the Charge to Destroy the Trump Legacy
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly stopped by Katie Pavlich Tonight this week, where he offered his hallmark long analyses about the issues facing the country. The GOP got beaten like a drum in the 2026 midterms. Now, they must reform lines, get back in the trenches, and try to block what they can as the far-left whack jobs try to ram through a parade of horrible legislation. It’s going to be ugly at times, so brace yourselves. 

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O’Reilly named who he thinks will be the starting quarterback leading the charge to destroy the Trump legacy. Who the point of the lance might be isn’t a shock: It’s Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

O’REILLY: “Secondly, is Epstein, and that’s Raskin.”

“He has been tasked with trying find something that will destroy Trump's legacy by tying him to Epstein.”

“Raskin is the point man.”

“Then there is the Trump family alleged corruption. That I don’t know the designation, who is in charge of that now, there's big money flying around a lot of it from Soros.”

One thing that there’s no denying: The Democrats play as a team, and they play to win...regardless of how corrupt their methods are.

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And there’s other stuff, too:

We might as well have the HUAC hearings again. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | FOX NEWS | JAMIE RASKIN
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