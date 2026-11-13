Bill O'Reilly Pinpoints Who Will Be Leading the Charge to Destroy the Trump Legacy

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly stopped by Katie Pavlich Tonight this week, where he offered his hallmark long analyses about the issues facing the country. The GOP got beaten like a drum in the 2026 midterms. Now, they must reform lines, get back in the trenches, and try to block what they can as the far-left whack jobs try to ram through a parade of horrible legislation. It’s going to be ugly at times, so brace yourselves.

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O’Reilly named who he thinks will be the starting quarterback leading the charge to destroy the Trump legacy. Who the point of the lance might be isn’t a shock: It’s Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

Bill O’Reilly exposes the Democrat post-midterm playbook in stunning detail. This goes deep. He went line by line listing out the cogs of the Democrat machine, all being coordinated to destroy President Trump’s legacy. It’s a symphony of moving parts, with everyone having a role to play. The first act was the attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth. Now that it has failed, O’Reilly says Jamie Raskin has been tasked with trying to tie Trump to Epstein at all costs. O’REILLY: “Secondly, is Epstein, and that’s Raskin.” “He has been tasked with trying find something that will destroy Trump's legacy by tying him to Epstein.” “Raskin is the point man.” “Then there is the Trump family alleged corruption. That I don’t know the designation, who is in charge of that now, there's big money flying around a lot of it from Soros.” One thing that there’s no denying: The Democrats play as a team, and they play to win...regardless of how corrupt their methods are. Meanwhile the Republicans in Congress have already surrendered. — Overton (@overton_news) November 12, 2026

O’REILLY: “Secondly, is Epstein, and that’s Raskin.” “He has been tasked with trying find something that will destroy Trump's legacy by tying him to Epstein.” “Raskin is the point man.” “Then there is the Trump family alleged corruption. That I don’t know the designation, who is in charge of that now, there's big money flying around a lot of it from Soros.” One thing that there’s no denying: The Democrats play as a team, and they play to win...regardless of how corrupt their methods are.

And there’s other stuff, too:

This is what Raskin is talking about in the clip below: "Senior congressional Democrats have been studying a 181-page dossier that identifies hundreds of executives and companies for them to investigate." "Including the biggest tech giants, artificial intelligence labs, natural gas firms, private prisons and nursing home operators, among dozens of others." - Washington Sun — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2026

We might as well have the HUAC hearings again.

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