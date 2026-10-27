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Scott Jennings Obliterates the 'Student' Narrative Surrounding the French Riots

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 27, 2026 2:30 PM
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Scott Jennings Obliterates the 'Student' Narrative Surrounding the French Riots
Credit: Salem Media

We're not sure why the Left chooses to lie about the riots that have been plaguing France for weeks now. It's not about "students" or education funding or rights. It's an amalgamation of far-left Antifa goons and Islamists who are working towards destroying Western civilization.

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Anything else is just an excuse for that, and Scott Jennings set the record straight on his CNN panel.

"The French have always rioted, that's what they do," said Joanna Coles, Chief Content Officer of the Daily Beast. "And it's obviously not jihadists, this is French, it's largely started by French students who aren't getting enough supplies in their schools and are sort of fed up. I mean, it's actually a ground up revolt going on in France which, you know, is highly unlikely to spark revolution here."

"I saw a video today of a, what I guess was a 45-year-old bearded seventh grader who was out on the street telling this reporter that they're there to tear down the system. They're there to tear down capitalism. They're there to tear down everything as you know it. The communists, the anti-capitalists, the radicals, the anarchists," Jennings said. "They've all converged here because they're taking advantage of the situation. I will grant you that a handful of students may have been bent out of shape, but what you're seeing on the streets in France, Italy, Spain, all over Europe. The President is exactly right: it will come here, not because it's going to be ground up here from America. These international organizations are well organized and well funded. And they take advantage of people. That's what they're doing in France, and they've got shopkeepers pouring boiling water off the buildings to try to keep people from destroying their livelihoods. And it will come here if it is not stopped."

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Totally a student.

Bingo.

That's exactly what's happening.

This is true.

The narrative is more important than the facts and the truth.

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And Jennings is correct: this will happen here. We saw a taste of it with the BLM/Antifa riots of 2020.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ANTIFA | BLACK LIVES MATTER | FRANCE | RIOTS | SCOTT JENNINGS
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