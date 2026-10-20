France Has to Stand Up or Europe Could Fall

Paris is burning. So is much of France and other places across Europe. What was billed as a “student protest” was soon overrun with communist and Palestinian flags (but I repeat myself), Arafat doilies draped over heads and shoulders, and “newly arrived” Muslims from across the Mediterranean Sea. Unless schools are very different in France, I don’t think we’re dealing with students here.

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It is, as it is every single time you find violence, the radical left. Crazy, evil leftists willing to blindly throw bricks at police, loot stores, pummel anyone deemed impure and to do it all with a sense of superiority.

They goosestep through the streets with all the confidence of the annoying kid with the mentally unstable brother a couple years older than him in the same school – pop him in the nose and there’s a chance his brother will stab you with a spork by the monkey bars on the way to the bus.

How? Because the leaders of countries like France, Spain and other once great cultural tentpoles are fast transitioning them into armpits by allowing the Third World to enter, unfettered and unvetted, and dictate the terms of their occupation. Elect leftists and this is what you get.

I would say “weak leftists,” but they’re not weak – they have no problem standing up to their actual citizens who dare speak out against their tyranny and will happily unleash hell on them. On their own grunts – their own Brownshirts – not so much.

Instead, you get weaselly statements about how this should not stand and you hear their cries.

These mobs are the street army of the left, under normal circumstances. Any conservative group dare show up anywhere and these people are at the ready, pocket full of rocks and glass bottles full of gasoline stuffed with their sexually abused tube sock for the tossing. Any perceived injustice that can “mobilize” these morons and keep them in a fugue state and to the streets they go.

Every once in a while, the mob disconnects from their masters and turns on the hand that feeds them – Frankenstein’s Monster always returns to the castle to destroy it. That’s what is happening now.

Europe is full of entitled leftists. Every time they try to make any kind of adjustment to any welfare or massive subsidy programs they have the streets will be blocked by trucks or tractors. There is always a contingent of European society ready to “defend” their access to the government teat.

Invaders are no different. Once you get a taste of that “free” money, you start to need it.

But in the riots, the invaders are only the grunts – the people looting and burning. The organizers are the committed communists with the Palestinian flags. They direct the mob, point them in specific directions to maximize the impact. The mob is the cancer, these people – the organizers – are the carcinogen. They all need to be dealt with.

You can’t rationalize with these people. The invaders don’t care; you can’t appeal to their better angels because if they had them they wouldn’t be doing what they’re doing in the first place. You can’t appeal to their sense of national pride or loyalty, as that is reserved for whatever hellhole they fled. And the leadership wants to seize power through chaos, so they really don’t care what any government may want.

The only way to deal with these people is force.

France doesn’t have a Second Amendment, and is a case study in both why we do and why Democrats seek to strip it from us. We don’t have to stand in front of our stores and plead with a mob not to destroy it, as happened a lot in France over the weekend; we can just stand there with a couple of guns and make it known that the first 20 people through the door will be ventilated.

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One is significantly more convincing of an argument than the other.

If Europe is going to be Europe in 20 years, its leadership in the next 2 months needs to be more Korean store owner in the Rodney King riots than old lady swinging a baguette like it’s a lightsaber and remove the cancer its society has imported and deal with the carcinogens funding and organizing them with whatever means are available to them.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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