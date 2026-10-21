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The Man Who Burned Down Historic French Building Is a Far-Left Extremist

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 21, 2026 9:00 AM
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The Man Who Burned Down Historic French Building Is a Far-Left Extremist
AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

The Left hates Western culture and they hate you. They'll do whatever it takes to destroy both. That's what the riots in France and other European nations. It's not about "education" or "social welfare;" it's about the communist-Islamist revolution that wants to topple Europe and America.

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In France, the historic town hall in Limoges, which survived two World Wars, couldn't survive those far-left Islamist riots taking place in the nation. 

Thankfully, the man who torched it has been arrested and identified as a far-left extremist named Hodei Ciarra.

The building is a total loss.

They do not care about your history or your culture. They want power and control and destruction gets that.

That was a common theme.

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And they won't stop until it's all destroyed.

Absolutely despicable.

Whatever it is, he won't be sentenced to anything near enough. 

He's done what he wanted to do: he destroyed the building, and it will never be restored. Americans should think about what our future will look like. We can go the way of France, or we can go the way of freedom.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ANTIFA | COMMUNISM | FRANCE | ISLAM | RIOTS
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