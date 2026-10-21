The Man Who Burned Down Historic French Building Is a Far-Left Extremist

The Left hates Western culture and they hate you. They'll do whatever it takes to destroy both. That's what the riots in France and other European nations. It's not about "education" or "social welfare;" it's about the communist-Islamist revolution that wants to topple Europe and America.

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In France, the historic town hall in Limoges, which survived two World Wars, couldn't survive those far-left Islamist riots taking place in the nation.

Thankfully, the man who torched it has been arrested and identified as a far-left extremist named Hodei Ciarra.

BREAKING:



The arsonist of Limoges city hall has been detained



He is a 40-year-old far-left Antifa activist on France’s national security watch list for his ties to radical ultra-left extremist movements.



He also has a history of police records for “violence against a person… — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

The building is a total loss.

BREAKING:



The far-left extremist Hodei Ciarra has been identified as the man who burned down the historic town hall in Limoges pic.twitter.com/n26KhyqBcR — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 20, 2026

They do not care about your history or your culture. They want power and control and destruction gets that.

Public execution — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) October 20, 2026

That was a common theme.

This f**k head destroyed a work of art, history. pic.twitter.com/pSEopCr3bm — RICHARD S LITTELL (@RLittell80976) October 20, 2026

And they won't stop until it's all destroyed.

The far left scum who destroyed Limoges town hall! https://t.co/JMRiZT7reY — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 20, 2026

Absolutely despicable.

What is a fitting punishment for someone who burns to the ground an almost 150 year-old historic building, an irreplaceable part of the nation’s heritage? https://t.co/CHPPRXl1NZ — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 20, 2026

Whatever it is, he won't be sentenced to anything near enough.

He's done what he wanted to do: he destroyed the building, and it will never be restored. Americans should think about what our future will look like. We can go the way of France, or we can go the way of freedom.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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