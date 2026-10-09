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Resurfaced Video Proves Abdul El-Sayed Would Vote to End America's Oil and Gas Industry

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 09, 2026 11:30 AM
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Resurfaced Video Proves Abdul El-Sayed Would Vote to End America's Oil and Gas Industry
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Back in August, Abdul El-Sayed made a fool of himself on Fox News when he sat down for an interview with Jesse Watters. One of the things that came up during that interview was El-Sayed's support for banning the internal combustion engine — the thing that runs gas-powered vehicles.

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El-Sayed played dumb and said he didn't want to do that, but Watters pointed out that banning the internal combustion engine is part of the Green New Deal, a policy El-Sayed supports. Other unearthed video showed El-Sayed calling cars the "modern-day cigarette" and indicating he'd dismantle Michigan's auto industry, along with the nation's oil and gas industry.

Now more video has surfaced of El-Sayed's anti-fossil fuel stance. This time, he was arguing in favor of shutting down pipelines and when asked how we'd move fossil fuels in the country, he said we shouldn't be doing that, either.

"Why do we need to be moving fossil fuels?" El-Sayed said. "Look, the capacity to harness renewable energy and to store it has never been greater."

We do not have enough renewable energy to power this nation, and we don't have the infrastructure to power electric vehicles.

This would lead to total economic collapse and set back our quality of life and standard of living by a century.

He knows exactly what he's saying and what he supports. He's not ignorant or naive. He's destructive.

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The destruction is the point.

Only if you want them to skyrocket.

Because that's all performative nonsense.

Democrats have no intention of lowering gas prices. They want them higher because they themselves admitted it leads to "historic" use of public transportation and an altering of how we travel, work, and live. They want to control every aspect of our lives, and making sure we're unable to move about freely or heat our homes adequately helps them achieve that goal.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ENERGY | FOX NEWS | GREEN ENERGY
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