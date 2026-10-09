Resurfaced Video Proves Abdul El-Sayed Would Vote to End America's Oil and Gas Industry

Back in August, Abdul El-Sayed made a fool of himself on Fox News when he sat down for an interview with Jesse Watters. One of the things that came up during that interview was El-Sayed's support for banning the internal combustion engine — the thing that runs gas-powered vehicles.

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El-Sayed played dumb and said he didn't want to do that, but Watters pointed out that banning the internal combustion engine is part of the Green New Deal, a policy El-Sayed supports. Other unearthed video showed El-Sayed calling cars the "modern-day cigarette" and indicating he'd dismantle Michigan's auto industry, along with the nation's oil and gas industry.

Now more video has surfaced of El-Sayed's anti-fossil fuel stance. This time, he was arguing in favor of shutting down pipelines and when asked how we'd move fossil fuels in the country, he said we shouldn't be doing that, either.

Totally insane



Reporter: "I heard you say you wanted to shut [pipelines] down. Then what is the alternative to moving those fossil fuels?"



Abdul El-Sayed: "Why do we need to be moving fossil fuels?" pic.twitter.com/y8CF6wH6Eh — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 8, 2026

"Why do we need to be moving fossil fuels?" El-Sayed said. "Look, the capacity to harness renewable energy and to store it has never been greater."

We do not have enough renewable energy to power this nation, and we don't have the infrastructure to power electric vehicles.

This would lead to total economic collapse and set back our quality of life and standard of living by a century.

Real "Food comes from the grocery store" vibes here. — Fungusaur (@Fungusaur) October 8, 2026

He knows exactly what he's saying and what he supports. He's not ignorant or naive. He's destructive.

Same logic: Why do we need cars?



Why do we need heat in the winter?



Why do we need electricity?



Ultimately: Why do we need Western civilization?



Why do we need America? — Seaward Seward (@Dancedandsung) October 8, 2026

The destruction is the point.

This guy is supposed to win because of oil and gas prices, BTW lol https://t.co/72HHEXWxxT — Derek. 🇺🇸 (@SuitablePolitic) October 8, 2026

Only if you want them to skyrocket.

Democrats are just the least credible advocates for lower gas prices https://t.co/FxBGpK0CIc — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 8, 2026

Because that's all performative nonsense.

Democrats: gas prices are too high!



Also Democrats: https://t.co/O1SCc1Ndfn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 8, 2026

Democrats have no intention of lowering gas prices. They want them higher because they themselves admitted it leads to "historic" use of public transportation and an altering of how we travel, work, and live. They want to control every aspect of our lives, and making sure we're unable to move about freely or heat our homes adequately helps them achieve that goal.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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