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Trump Rallies in Michigan, Slams El-Sayed Ahead of Nov. 3 Election

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 25, 2026 8:00 PM
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Trump Rallies in Michigan, Slams El-Sayed Ahead of Nov. 3 Election
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Port Huron, Michigan, today ahead of the Nov. 3 election that will determine control of the House and Senate. 

Trump slammed Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who held a rally in Detroit on Saturday with former President Barack Obama. 

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"Heading to Michigan to fight a Jihadist Member of the Muslim Brotherhood — A man who should never be allowed inside the Halls of our Great and Beautiful Capital Building, in Washington, D.C," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Everything he stands for is bad for our Country, which is now the “HOTTEST,” by far, anywhere in the World! Because of me, the Auto Industry is doing better than it has ever done before, with Plants and Factories being built, and expanded, all over the Country, especially in Michigan. I saved Selfridge Air Force Base when the Dumocrats were closing it down, saving thousands of Jobs and the Prestige that comes along with having such a place — Only I could have done that! Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed wants our Country to go to Sharia Law. If it ever does, he should be the first that’s tried!"

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Senate Republican candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James spoke before Trump.

Trump said that his policies have brought auto manufacturing back to Michigan after years of losing auto jobs to other countries. 

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El-Sayed is running on a platform of "Money in your pocket, money out of politics, and Medicare for all." But his campaign is fueled by money from Super PACs, his policies will increase the price of energy, and his healthcare plan would cost everyone more money for delayed, worse care. 

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Trump celebrated high incomes for Americans and said that his policies have put manufacturers back to work. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DONALD TRUMP | MICHIGAN | SENATE
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