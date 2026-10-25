Trump Rallies in Michigan, Slams El-Sayed Ahead of Nov. 3 Election

President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Port Huron, Michigan, today ahead of the Nov. 3 election that will determine control of the House and Senate.

Trump slammed Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who held a rally in Detroit on Saturday with former President Barack Obama.

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"Heading to Michigan to fight a Jihadist Member of the Muslim Brotherhood — A man who should never be allowed inside the Halls of our Great and Beautiful Capital Building, in Washington, D.C," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Everything he stands for is bad for our Country, which is now the “HOTTEST,” by far, anywhere in the World! Because of me, the Auto Industry is doing better than it has ever done before, with Plants and Factories being built, and expanded, all over the Country, especially in Michigan. I saved Selfridge Air Force Base when the Dumocrats were closing it down, saving thousands of Jobs and the Prestige that comes along with having such a place — Only I could have done that! Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed wants our Country to go to Sharia Law. If it ever does, he should be the first that’s tried!"

🚨 BRUTAL: President Trump kept unloading on Abdul El-Sayed in Port Huron. Trump said El-Sayed wants to DEFUND the police and take your guns. CNN already caught El-Sayed scrubbing old posts backing the “defund” movement. Trump also hit him for leaked audio about people in Dearborn being “sad” after Iran’s Supreme Leader was killed, and for campaigning with Hasan Piker, who once said America “deserved 9/11.” Trump’s line: anyone with that kind of record “would be unable to get a seat on an airplane,” and “certainly should not” get a seat in the U.S. Senate. He even said El-Sayed would need a METAL DETECTOR before entering the chamber. Michigan does not need a senator on the wrong side of America. VOTE ROGERS. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 25, 2026

Senate Republican candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James spoke before Trump.

🔥 AWESOME! MICHIGAN IS GOING ELECTRIC FOR DONALD J. TRUMP and 47 is already DISSING Barack Hussein Obama "USA! USA! USA!" "You know, my competitor was here yesterday — he didn't have a crowd like this!" 😅 "Outside you have 20,000 PEOPLE trying to get in!" And some of them waited OVERNIGHT for this rally. Abdul El Sayed hates this site because everyone here will go STRAIGHT MIKE ROGERS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

Trump said that his policies have brought auto manufacturing back to Michigan after years of losing auto jobs to other countries.

.@POTUS in Michigan: "Stellantis is building a new $400M factory here in your state, Ford is pouring $3B into Central Michigan, and GM is investing billions and billions of dollars to bring production right back here to Detroit." https://t.co/2TiGL2gaFk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 25, 2026

🚨 BOOM: President Trump just bragged that tariffs are bringing factories BACK to America, especially Michigan. Trump said his administration secured record new investment commitments into the United States, and plants are being built and expanded at a pace he says the country has never seen. He pointed to Michigan auto country. Old plants that were ready to shut down. New money pouring in from Ford and GM. Because of America First trade policy, Trump said the auto industry is expanding again. Michigan builds. America wins. KEEP IT GOING. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 25, 2026

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🚨 NOW: Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers just EMERGED at the Trump rally and revealed even DEMOCRATS are jumping ship because they're terrified of Abdul El Sayed "[The Democrat said] someone knocked on my door and said: 'Can you help make Detroit a Democrat Socialists of… https://t.co/CJKbJwCvyF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 25, 2026

TRUMP on El-Sayed: "I’m here today in Michigan for a very important reason. I’m here to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator. And that’s the fact. We’re not going to let that happen." https://t.co/ENKsZDNWzv — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 25, 2026

El-Sayed is running on a platform of "Money in your pocket, money out of politics, and Medicare for all." But his campaign is fueled by money from Super PACs, his policies will increase the price of energy, and his healthcare plan would cost everyone more money for delayed, worse care.

Abdul El-Sayed claims Medicare For All, which would cost at least $40 trillion, would not add a penny to the deficit (he's lying) https://t.co/AcxnMExFih — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 25, 2026

.@POTUS on Democrats: "They will open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadists to our shores, creating a nightmare of violence and terror until you cannot even have a Christmas." 🎯 https://t.co/PoHsP9dT0u — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 25, 2026

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Trump celebrated high incomes for Americans and said that his policies have put manufacturers back to work.

.@POTUS: Income for Americans is at the highest point ever. More Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country. The poverty rate is at its best and lowest level ever. Exports have soared to the highest level in American history. https://t.co/uxMJhDuAWP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 25, 2026

Michigan showing up big time for President Trump. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 25, 2026

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