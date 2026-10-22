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Here's Another Lie From Abdul El-Sayed

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 22, 2026 2:45 PM
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Here's Another Lie From Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Abdul El-Sayed is lying. Again. 

Frankly, it's hard to keep track of all the lies. He's lied about his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. He's lied about letting Americans keep their private insurance. He's lied about being a doctor. And now he's lying about his support for gas-powered cars.

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"I want us to continue to be the world's leader in internal combustion engines," El-Sayed said. 

But his previous statements tell a different story. During a 2016 speech in Boston, El-Sayed called cars the "modern-day cigarette." These comments came when El-Sayed was serving as director of the Detroit Health Department and he was discussing the auto industry's role in the city.

"Detroit is Motown," he said. It'll also be the Motor City. Cars are a big deal in Detroit whether or not you like them. One person made an argument to me that I probably agree with: cars are the modern-day cigarette. They're just like this, like, why do we do it this way?"

He also blamed Detroit's current problem on the cars. "Who built Detroit? The Fords, the Sloans, right? The Dodges of the world," El-Sayed said. "And what did they want to tell everybody? You can have a car and have a great life, right? So they built the entire city around the car. That’s why Detroit looks like this now."

The video shows other times El-Sayed attacked cars. 

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"Look, I'm a Michigander, and we're car people. We account for more combustion engines than any place on Earth," he said. "And I do not say that proudly."

It's a very unfunny joke.

This is a gem, too.

It shouldn't play well anywhere.

El-Sayed supports the Green New Deal, which ends the combustion engine and works to outlaw fossil fuels. He was called out on his support for the Green New Deal on numerous occasions, which shows he either a) doesn't know what's in the Green New Deal or b) is lying about it.

Ending the combustion engine will destroy our economy and our way of life. Which is what the Democrats want, of course. Do not give them the power to do this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ENERGY | GREEN ENERGY | MICHIGAN
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