Here's Another Lie From Abdul El-Sayed

Abdul El-Sayed is lying. Again.

Frankly, it's hard to keep track of all the lies. He's lied about his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. He's lied about letting Americans keep their private insurance. He's lied about being a doctor. And now he's lying about his support for gas-powered cars.

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Last night, Abdul El-Sayed said “I want us to continue to be the world’s leader in internal combustion engines.”



But before he ran for the Senate, Abdul repeatedly said Michigan’s auto industry was bad for the country and that cars were “the modern-day cigarette.”



He is a total… pic.twitter.com/XbIKlsrQ7p — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 20, 2026

"I want us to continue to be the world's leader in internal combustion engines," El-Sayed said.

But his previous statements tell a different story. During a 2016 speech in Boston, El-Sayed called cars the "modern-day cigarette." These comments came when El-Sayed was serving as director of the Detroit Health Department and he was discussing the auto industry's role in the city.

"Detroit is Motown," he said. It'll also be the Motor City. Cars are a big deal in Detroit whether or not you like them. One person made an argument to me that I probably agree with: cars are the modern-day cigarette. They're just like this, like, why do we do it this way?"

He also blamed Detroit's current problem on the cars. "Who built Detroit? The Fords, the Sloans, right? The Dodges of the world," El-Sayed said. "And what did they want to tell everybody? You can have a car and have a great life, right? So they built the entire city around the car. That’s why Detroit looks like this now."

The video shows other times El-Sayed attacked cars.

"Look, I'm a Michigander, and we're car people. We account for more combustion engines than any place on Earth," he said. "And I do not say that proudly."

He is such a liar it's almost comical — Kentucky is Beautiful (@Ky41491) October 20, 2026

It's a very unfunny joke.

Hey Detroit, "We need to get to a world where there is no oil pipeline in the Great Lakes."



Wearing the same coat too 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CWw82o3z1M — Joni Job (@jj_talking) October 20, 2026

This is a gem, too.

Yikes that’s not going to play well in Motor City. https://t.co/kTX1WZFagl — Solly & Yossi (@Ok_Solly) October 20, 2026

It shouldn't play well anywhere.

El-Sayed supports the Green New Deal, which ends the combustion engine and works to outlaw fossil fuels. He was called out on his support for the Green New Deal on numerous occasions, which shows he either a) doesn't know what's in the Green New Deal or b) is lying about it.

Ending the combustion engine will destroy our economy and our way of life. Which is what the Democrats want, of course. Do not give them the power to do this.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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