Here's What Happened in Wisconsin's Gubernatorial Debate Last Night

Wisconsin's gubernatorial candidates, Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat David Crowley, met up last night for their one and only debate in this race. And it became very clear why: David Crowley looked unprepared, irritable, obsessed with Trump, and unable to defend his agenda.

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Tiffany, on the other hand, looked like a leader: he has a vision for Wisconsin, explained his plans for making our lives better, and hammered Crowley on the issues including data centers, illegal immigration, and taxes.

David Crowley opened the debate on the wrong foot, saying he was "proud" of his record of raising taxes in Milwaukee County and blowing budgets. Milwaukee County is facing a cumulative budget deficit of up to $168 million to $170 million by 2031 and a $50 million shortfall for 2027.

🚨 WATCH: David Crowley opens the debate by saying that he's "proud" of his record of raising taxes and blowing out budgets in Milwaukee County.



Crowley raised property taxes five of the six years he's been in office. The one year he didn't was when he doubled the sales tax. pic.twitter.com/Uoj0duJl6V — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

"Well, I'm proud of my record being County Executive," Crowley said.

That involves raising taxes, which is something Crowley would do if elected governor. But he's tight-lipped about how much higher our taxes would be, because voters would not be happy about it.

When pressed on how much he would raise income taxes, David Crowley refuses to answer.



Because he will raise taxes on every single hard-working Wisconsinites. pic.twitter.com/3Qko2HJCVU — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

We're going to add emphasis to this statement, because Crowley says something interesting.

"As the next governor, we need somebody who's going to take a holistic view, making sure that those who are making enough money pay their fair share," he said. "But more importantly, we need to be focusing on making everything that much more better when it comes down to how we tax it."

"What is that level in terms of making them more than their fair share?" asked moderator Matt Smith. "Do you have a number and a percentage?"

"What I have is that we have to make sure that we're working with the state legislature to make sure that we're creating a fair and taxable system that works for all incomes."

The answer is simple: Crowley plans on raising all of our taxes astronomically. His "free" universal child care plan will cost at least $2 billion on its own. That money comes from somewhere, and Wisconsin only has seven billionaires who will leave the state before Crowley steals their wealth.

Crowley is also open to new user fees for transportation funding and tolls on Wisconsin's highways.

REPORTER: "Are you open to new user fees?"



CROWLEY: "I am open."



REPORTER: "Are you open to tolling?"



CROWLEY: "I think we should be." pic.twitter.com/b8UVa9rfzu — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

He already wants Milwaukee County residents and others to pay to use the county's parks.

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Crowley also reaffirmed that he'd be an ally and accomplice for criminal illegal aliens.

🚨 MUST WATCH 🚨



CROWLEY: "None of our Police Departments or Sheriffs should be working with ICE."



TIFFANY: "Think about the 12-year-old girl from Fond du Lac who was tied up by an illegal alien who threatened to sexually assault her. Are we going to protect somebody like that?… pic.twitter.com/QpTKdl40On — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

"None of our local police departments or sheriffs should be working with ICE," Crowley said.

This is where Tiffany slammed him.

"So, this is a key difference in this campaign," Tiffany said. "I mean, this is a very clear contrast between the two of us. David has said he will be not just an ally but an accomplice for illegal aliens. An accomplice for illegal aliens that commit violent crimes. Think about the 12-year-old girl from Fond du Lac who was tied up by an illegal alien who threatened to assault her. Are we going to protect somebody like that? I don't believe we should."

Crowley refuses to say that he'd legalize abortion up to birth.

David Crowley refuses to answer if he would sign a bill legalizing abortion up until the moment of birth. pic.twitter.com/v10utnLpq2 — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

"A bill lands on your desk that legalizes abortion with no gestational limits. You sign it, yes or no?" asked Smith.

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Crowley sighs, then pivots to a story about a woman in Western Wisconsin.

"Yes or no," Smith interrupted him.

"No, no. Let me finish my story," Crowley said. He refused to answer.

On education, Tiffany laid it out: we spend a lot and our kids aren't learning. Especially kids in Milwaukee Public Schools.

.@TomTiffanyWI: "We're spending over $18K per student in Wisconsin-- over $24K in Milwaukee. We put a lot of money into our educational system. We need to make sure we have results." pic.twitter.com/3bk9wgrMKC — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

"We're spending over $18,000 per student in Wisconsin, over $24,000 in Milwaukee. We put a lot of money into our educational system."

An alarming number of Wisconsin students can't read, and black students at Milwaukee Public Schools test at the bottom nationally in reading and math. It's not a spending issue. It's an accountability issue.

Tiffany also said road projects wouldn't take eight years under his watch.

.@TomTiffanyWI: "As we went past the Brewers stadium, you see that stretch of 3.5 miles here in Milwaukee that is supposed to take eight years to fix that piece of interstate... As Governor, it is not going to take eight years to finish that stretch." pic.twitter.com/LrxXxvporU — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

"We are going to put additional money into transportation, and we need to," Tiffany said.

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"As we went past the Brewers stadium, you see that stretch of 3.5 miles here in Milwaukee that is supposed to take eight years to fix that piece of interstate," he said. "The current Department of Transportation has now said that's going to take 10 years. As Governor ... it is not going to take eight years to finish that stretch."

That will be particularly interesting because the Brewers are hosting the World Series starting tomorrow, which means there will be a lot of traffic in the area.

Crowley also flip-flopped on his key issues.

Bad 24 hours for @DavidCCrowley



- He flip-flops on a key position about data centers

- Puts in a error prone debate performance vs @TomTiffanyWI who was principled, poised & knowledgeable

- Then skips the traditional post-debate appearance in front of media @wisgop #WIGov https://t.co/cZINj1Rf9C — Brian Schimming (@BrianSchimming) October 22, 2026

Crowley stumbled badly.

This is a direct quote from David Crowley, which pretty much sums up how badly he is stumbling this evening: "I mean, Congressman Tom Tiffany, it doesn't sound like you wanna work for the small guy; it sounds like you wanna work for those who have the money and have the means to… — The Heartland Post (@HeartlandPostWI) October 22, 2026

"I mean, Congressman Tom Tiffany, it doesn't sound like you wanna work for the small guy; it sounds like you wanna work for those who have the money and have the means to pay their way. This is what this election is about and this is why we can't allow Governor, err, uhh, there to be a Governor Tom Tiffany," he said.

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And he did skip the post-debate press conference, sending his lackey Ben Winkler out instead.

How utterly embarrassing.@DavidCCrowley got crushed so badly in tonight’s debate that he refused to face the media afterward, despite his campaign saying he would BEFORE the debate.



Instead, they sent Ben Wikler out as his lapdog.



Is David Crowley quitting on Wisconsin again? pic.twitter.com/5lQbx6RQLf — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 22, 2026

This is embarrassing for Crowley, but enlightening for Wisconsin voters. We can elect Tom Tiffany, who has a vision and a plan for Wisconsin and reject the flip-flopping, tax-raising, accomplice of illegal aliens, David Crowley.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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