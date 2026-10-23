Follow the Money: Democrats' Epstein Attacks Are Bankrolled by an Epstein Associate

House Majority PAC (HMP) is the primary Democrat Party super PAC focused on electing Democrats to the House. It was founded in 2011 in response to the Citizens United Supreme Court ruling to "answer the barrage of GOP outside spending."

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The largest donor to HMP is Reid Hoffman, the billionaire Epstein associate who co-founded LinkedIn. Hoffman kept in contact with Epstein for years after his 2008 conviction, including staying on Epstein's private island and at his Upper East Side townhouse and sending Epstein ice cream that was "for the girls."

In the last quarter, Hoffman gave $8.5 million to HMP.

HMP's top 10 donors last quarter:



1) Reid Hoffman: $8.5M

2) Economic Opportunity Fund: $5M

3) The PAC for America’s Future: $4M

4) National Association of Realtors Congressional Fund: $3M

5) Rory Gates: $2.5M

6) UA Political Issues Fund:: $2M

7) Working for Working Americans:… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 21, 2026

And what is HMP doing with that money? They're using it to buy ads on Epstein across multiple Congressional districts including in Alaska's at-large district targeting Republican Nick Begich. Other ad buys include Arizona's 2nd District, Iowa's 3rd District, Pennsylvania's 1st and 8th Districts, and Texas' 15th District.

All told, HMP has spent $2.33 million on these ads. Ads funded in part by one of Epstein's closest associates, Reid Hoffman.

There are also Democrats bankrolled by HMP who are campaigning with Epstein victims. This includes Bob Harvie in PA-01, who campaigned earlier this month with Epstein survivors including Sharlene Rochard and pledged to "push very, very hard" to release the Epstein files if elected.

In PA-10, Janelle Stelson, who is also backed by HMP, also called for a release of the Epstein files.



"I am running for Congress to crack down on the corruption in Washington," Stelson said. "That includes fully releasing the Epstein files," Stelson said.

Christina Hines in MI-10 also received donations from HMP, and she met with an Epstein survivor, Charlene Rochard, at the end of September. "We need to release the files. Like, I will fight tooth and nail to release these files. I think that it is such a travesty that it hasn't already been done," she said.

And in VA-01, HMP has spent $5.4 million between current and future reservations for Shannon Taylor, who held a press conference last week demanding "accountability" for Epstein associates. "We need to release the Epstein files and protect our survivors' privacy," Taylor said. "We need to investigate the failures that allowed these crimes to continue, and we need to hold everyone accountable who committed these crimes or helped cover them up."

Of course, the double standard here is obvious. Democrats, including Harvie, Stelson, and Taylor, are using one of Jeffrey Epstein's closest associates, Reid Hoffman, to bankroll their campaigns via PACs like HMP while turning around and demanding accountability for Epstein associates and justice for victims.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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