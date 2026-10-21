DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Amid the Ongoing Federal Investigation Ilhan Omar Surfaces to Beg for Money on TikTok

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 21, 2026 1:15 PM
Advertisement
Amid the Ongoing Federal Investigation Ilhan Omar Surfaces to Beg for Money on TikTok
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Ilhan Omar, who had been pretty quiet amid the ongoing federal investigation into her, has finally resurfaced. A worn-out and tired looking Omar, who faces questions about her immigration status and finances, shared a video on TikTok where she begged followers to send her money.

Advertisement

"Thank you so much again," Omar said. "And please continue to support us. It is going to be a very expensive and challenging time. And so we appreciate whether you are able to send five, 10, 20. Thank you."

What happened to the millions she said she had?

It takes some nerve.

Her sister met with federal investigators last week, too.

Recommended
Jacob Frey's Latest Defense of the Somali Community Is a Very Unfunny Joke Amy Curtis Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It's not about the seat.

Exactly.

Kind of surprised she didn't say this was a political persecution.

Federal investigators have Omar's DNA as well as her phone, passport, and computer. Border Czar Tom Homan said she faces denaturalization and deportation if she's convicted, and said the case against Omar is "strong."

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | TIKTOK
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Jacob Frey's Latest Defense of the Somali Community Is a Very Unfunny Joke

Jacob Frey's Latest Defense of the Somali Community Is a Very Unfunny Joke

Amy Curtis
Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks

Conservative Guest Causes Liberals on CNN Panel to Lose Their Minds Over Ilhan Omar Remarks

Matt Vespa
LA County Election Officials Just Told a Federal Court They Can’t Verify Voter Citizenship

LA County Election Officials Just Told a Federal Court They Can’t Verify Voter Citizenship

Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos