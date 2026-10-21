Amid the Ongoing Federal Investigation Ilhan Omar Surfaces to Beg for Money on TikTok

Ilhan Omar, who had been pretty quiet amid the ongoing federal investigation into her, has finally resurfaced. A worn-out and tired looking Omar, who faces questions about her immigration status and finances, shared a video on TikTok where she begged followers to send her money.
Ilhan Omar just posted this video asking for money on TikTok. You can tell she's been spending the entire week crying. pic.twitter.com/FVKfa7I5FW— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2026
"Thank you so much again," Omar said. "And please continue to support us. It is going to be a very expensive and challenging time. And so we appreciate whether you are able to send five, 10, 20. Thank you."
What happened to the millions she said she had?
The fact this b***h has the gall to ask us for MORE money, despite the MILLIONS UPON MILLIONS taxpayers have ALREADY given her, is yet another reason she needs to be sent back NOW.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 21, 2026
It takes some nerve.
They have her DNA.— Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) October 21, 2026
They are going to prove she married her brother.
They are going to deport her.
Tick tock @Ilhan 👀👀👀
Her sister met with federal investigators last week, too.
Ilhan has been sending out statewide texts all week for fundraising.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 21, 2026
My wife was getting a couple a day since the raid. Her seat is safe, so why raise all of this money?
It's not about the seat.
Ilhan Omar won by 49% in 2024. This is not for her campaign.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2026
Exactly.
> accused of immigration fraud— Pub (@PubWanghaf) October 21, 2026
> disappears
> finally pokes her head out
> it’s to beg for money https://t.co/v7y0QW6C1i
Kind of surprised she didn't say this was a political persecution.
Federal investigators have Omar's DNA as well as her phone, passport, and computer. Border Czar Tom Homan said she faces denaturalization and deportation if she's convicted, and said the case against Omar is "strong."
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