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Ilhan Omar's Sister Reportedly Met With Federal Investigators Last Week

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 4:45 PM
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Ilhan Omar's Sister Reportedly Met With Federal Investigators Last Week
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Ilhan Omar is the subject of a federal investigation that saw authorities raid her D.C. house last week, and they reportedly went through her trash looking for DNA evidence too. Omar's passport was also taken by federal authorities.

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It's been reported that federal prosecutors plan to use the DNA evidence to prove Omar has committed immigration fraud, a probe that has lasted years and started under the Biden administration.

The winery owned by Omar and her husband also reportedly sold barrels of wine with nothing inside of them. Omar and her Democrat allies claimed the search and investigation are a political witch hunt but — as we said — this started under the Biden administration and Biden-appointed judges signed off on the search warrant.

But beyond that, Omar has largely dropped out of the public eye and stopped talking. Her sister, Sahra Noor, on the other hand, reportedly sat down with federal investigators last week.

Here's more:

Three sources familiar with the investigation said Sahra Noor voluntarily spoke with the investigators after the high-profile Monday morning raid on the residence Omar shares with her husband in Washington, D.C. It is not clear the scope of the conversation Noor had with investigators.

Like Omar, Noor came to the United States as a child fleeing the civil war in Somalia. She currently lives in Kenya, according to her LinkedIn page, but has been in the United States promoting her new book, "Salt in the Snow: A Somali Immigrant Story."

The House lawmaker's sister canceled a Minnesota stop on the book tour last week amid the fallout of the raid and the ensuing interview with authorities.

The book event, which was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at the University of Minnesota Rochester, was promoted online by Garden Party Books, a local bookstore that listed itself as a "proud supporter" of the event alongside the university and the Rochester Public Library.

A representative from Garden Party Books told Fox News Digital last week that the event was canceled because Noor had a "family emergency." It is now revealed that last week she was questioned by federal investigators.

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Border Czar Tom Homan said that if the allegations of immigration fraud are proven, it could lead to Omar's denaturalization.

It will be interesting to see if the family does turn on one another amid the investigation.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILHAN OMAR
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