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Tom Homan Chimes in on Ilhan Omar Investigation As Markwayne Mullin Looks to Grand Jury

Jeff Charles Follow @jeffcharlesjr
Oct 19, 2026 1:00 PM
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Tom Homan Chimes in on Ilhan Omar Investigation As Markwayne Mullin Looks to Grand Jury
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House border czar Tom Homan said he has been told investigators have a "strong case" in the federal probe of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's (MN-5) immigration paperwork.

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Homan made the comments during an appearance on Fox News' "The Big Weekend Show" and said Omar could face denaturalization if the evidence shows she or her father lied to become a citizen.

"I'm not going to get ahead of the bureau or HSI, but I've been told they have a strong case, and we'll let the evidence lead where it leads," Homan said, according to Fox News.

Border czar Tom Homan said Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., could be denaturalized and deported if investigators find that she committed immigration fraud, repeating his assertion that no one is above the law after her home was raided and cellphone seized.

"Of course, if you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody. We've done it before... And certainly, if the evidence points that way, that could happen," Homan told "The Big Weekend Show" on Saturday.

Omar will "be held to the same standards you and I are held [to]. If she violated the law, then she'll be held accountable," he added, declining to discuss the specifics of the investigation into the congresswoman.

"I said over a year ago, the allegations were made clear, and it would be investigated, and they are investigating it," he said. "I'm not going to get ahead of the bureau or HSI, but I've been told they have a strong case, and we'll let the evidence lead where it leads."

Omar is under federal investigation over allegations that she or her father lied about her birth year on immigration paperwork to obtain her citizenship when her family fled Somalia in the late 1990s.

Her father became a U.S. citizen in 2000. Omar was believed to be 17 at the time, and, as a minor, automatically qualified for citizenship under U.S. law along with him. But, recently, it’s been alleged she was actually 18 and would have needed to go through the process herself at that point.

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Homan affirmed that “if you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody” and that if Omar violated the law, “then she’ll be held accountable.”

A sealed warrant in the case listed conspiracy, false statements, and immigration fraud, but Omar has not yet been charged with a crime.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the government plans to take the matter to a grand jury. “We had a judge sign it, and we expect to be able to take the case to a grand jury,” he said.

Omar denies any wrongdoing and has criticized what she calls a politically motivated investigation. 

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Omar denies any wrongdoing and has called the investigation politically motivated, according to CBS News.

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News Topics DHS | FOX NEWS | ILHAN OMAR | TOM HOMAN
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