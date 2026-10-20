Alfonso Campaign Releases New Digital Ad Ripping Fred Clark for Taking Money From Jane Fonda, NEA

Fred Clark, the Democrat running for the House in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, is a far-left radical. This includes going so far as to threaten to withhold federal funding, including for things like disaster relief and infrastructure, from states that don't follow his extreme abortion agenda. He's also got a troubling record with women, too. Not only did a court order him to pay $6,500 in back child support, he was caught on an answering machine saying about a constituent, "I feel like calling her back and smacking her around."

Advertisement

Clark is also endorsed by the National Education Association (NEA), which lists him on its "Recommended candidates page." That raises questions about whether or not Clark supports reparations, as the NEA wants Congress to revisit and revive a decades-old bill, H.R. 40, that would "establish a commission to study the systemic pattern of human rights violations against African Americans, including crimes of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other forms of racial discrimination."

And now Clark's Republican opponent, Michael Alfonso, released a new digital ad ripping Fred Clark for taking money not just from the radical NEA, but from left-wing actress Jane Fonda as well.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Clark was endorsed by the Jane Fonda Climate PAC, a radical group that seeks to "end the stranglehold the fossil fuel industry has on our lives and our planet by electing climate champions at the state and local level." Candidates wishing to get that PAC's endorsement have to apply to receive it. That means Clark approves of a radical agenda that would end our oil and gas industry, cripple our economy, and reduce our quality of life.

Additionally, the ad features some of the craziest things Fonda has said, including suggesting that liberals should "murder" their political opponents if marches and protests don't work, that we have to "put our bodies on the line" to fight climate change, and that "there'd be no climate crisis if it wasn't for racism." She also called for an end to all new fossil fuel development and wants to cut emissions in half "very quickly."

More than 140,000 Wisconsinites work in jobs related to the oil and gas industry, which contributes more than $17 billion to the state's GDP. WI-07 gets about five percent of its economy from oil and gas industry activity. Fred Clark's radical agenda would cost tens of thousands of jobs and harm his district's economy.

The NEA also has a radical agenda. In addition to reparations, it supports men in women's sports, and proposed a resolution to officially change contract language to replace terms like "maternity leave" with "parental leave" and to swap the word "mother" with the Orwellian and women-erasing phrase "birthing persons." It also has training materials that encourage school staff to support and facilitate students' transition at school, and how to keep it a secret from students' parents.

The ad is bookended by an NEA spokesperson shouting, "NEA, we have to win all the things!" and "We won't go back!"

"Fred Clark is an imposter," said Republican Michael Alfonso. "He puts on an 'aw, shucks' act, but don't be fooled: his campaign is backed by radical liberals Jane Fonda and the NEA, and they're the ones calling the shots. They want to force Wisconsinites to buy electric cars, kill Wisconsin fossil fuel jobs, drive up costs for working families, and let climate extremists dictate every aspect of their lives. Fred Clark isn't standing up for WI-07 — he's taking orders from the radical Left. It's never been clearer: Fred Clark will not vote our values in Congress."

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.