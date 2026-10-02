Michael Alfonso Releases New Ad Vowing to Protect the American Dream

Michael Alfonso, the Republican running for Congress in Wisconsin's 7th District, has released a new ad promising to protect the American dream for his infant daughter, Rosita, and every resident of WI-07.

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"This is Rosita, our new baby," Alfonso says. "She doesn't know about inflation or socialism or American values in danger. Hopefully, she never will."

"I'm running for Congress to save her American dream. Putting America first, lowering costs, keeping our border secure, and protecting innocent life," he continues. "I'm Michael Alfonso, and I approve this message to make your American dream just as sweet as hers."

This shows that for Alfonso, the race is personal. As a new father, he understands the challenges families face across Northern Wisconsin, and he knows extreme Democrats like Fred Clark would raise taxes, push the Green New Scam energy agendas, and put boys in girls' sports. Clark even wants to withhold federal funding from states that do not bend the knee to his radical abortion agenda, including disaster relief and infrastructure funding.

Alfonso also understands the American dream better than most candidates. His grandparents were forced to flee Cuba before the Castro communist revolution took hold. That decision allowed Alfonso to grow up with the quintessential Wisconsin childhood: hunting, fishing, and playing sports like hockey and football, and he knows what horrors communism can inflict on a nation.

"When I hold my daughter, I think about the Wisconsin I grew up in, where you could work hard, start a family, and count on a better life," said Alfonso. "Too many young parents today feel like that dream is slipping away. I'm running because my family, and every family in the Northwoods, deserves a representative who will fight for the kitchen table issues that are always top of mind."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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