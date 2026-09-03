Scott Jennings Wonders Why the Media Is Ignoring Democrat Infighting in Texas

The so-called "big tent" the Democrats love to brag about is rife with tensions: you've got the old-guard Democrats fighting off the socialist upstarts, and in Texas, Jasmine Crockett is fed up with the way her party treated her. So much so that Talarico is getting harassed by her supporters at campaign stops and Crockett refuses to help his campaign.

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She's said what happened in Texas was racist, and it's amusing to watch her fire volleys at the people who are supposedly on her team.

But if you only follow mainstream media, you won't see much coverage of the infighting on the Left side of the aisle. Scott Jennings asked why.

Scott Jennings brings up a great point.



Why doesn't anyone at CNN want to discuss the division amongst the democrats in Texas?



Jasmine Crockett isn't doing ANYTHING to help James Talarico.



JENNINGS: "Nobody around here seems to want to talk about the fact that Jasmine… pic.twitter.com/12xEStQQ02 — Overton (@overton_news) September 2, 2026

"Everyone wants to talk about the divisions of the Republicans in Texas. Nobody around here seems to want to talk about the fact that Jasmine Crockett does nothing for James Talarico, has been attacking the Democratic Party after that very divisive primary," Jennings said.

"I even saw the other day she was talking like maybe she's not even a Democrat anymore," he continued. "I think Talarico has problems on his Left flank, I think he has problems with African-American voters down there. It's the same for El-Sayed in Michigan. Major problems with African-American Democrat voters up there as well."

"We spent a lot of time around here talking about Republican issues. The Democrats internally have issues in Texas and Michigan and if they lose those two states, the path to a Senate majority will be difficult," Jennings added.

Jennings then went on to say he feels bad for Jasmine Crockett.

HILARIOUS: Scott Jennings: “I feel bad for Jasmine Crockett. That liberal white male socialist [James Talarico] did her dirty in Texas. If I were her, I'd be mad too!”



“I’d be mad too!” pic.twitter.com/NRsFqX3FfC — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 2, 2026

"I feel bad for Jasmine Crockett," Jennings said. "That liberal, white, male socialist did her dirty in Texas. If I were her, I'd be mad, too!"

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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