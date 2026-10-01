GOP Congressman Wants to Know Why the ATF Essentially Has a Gun Database Right Now

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives maintains records that form a searchable database at its facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia. This database contains some 1.4 billion records, including Social Security numbers and the firearm’s make, model, and serial numbers. Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) and 50 other members of Congress would like to know more about this registry and whether it violates the law. Its illegal to have a gun database. All past ATF directors have denied its existence. We all know not to trust the government here:

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The creation of a national gun registry is already illegal.



Yet the ATF admitted to having 1.4 billion records containing purchasers’ names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and firearm make, model, and serial numbers.



This cannot stand. Delete the registry. pic.twitter.com/pMyu7sZD0u — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) October 1, 2026

By law, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) is prohibited from maintaining a searchable federal registry of gun owners. When a gun dealer goes out of business, their “out of business records” (OBR) are sent to the ATF, resulting in the ATF having possession of millions of traceable records, involving firearm make, model, and serial number. In November of 2021, Congressman Cloud (TX-27) led a letter with 51 members of Congress to the ATF, asking how many OBRs their agency kept. The ATF responded a month later, stating they had about a billion records in their possession. In addition, the agency stated their National Tracing Center (NTC) is unable to keep track of an annual trace list that prosecutes violent criminals. In February of 2022, a follow-up letter with 36 members was sent asking in detail about ATF’s firearm records and traces. After two additional follow-ups, ATF finally responded to Congressman Cloud in July 2026, confirming their database has grown to more than 1.4 billion records. The Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986 prohibits “any system of registration of firearms, firearm owners, or firearms transactions.” Despite these restrictions, Gun Owners of America (GOA) found that the database is searchable and can be filtered by make, model, and firearm type, making ATF’s database an illegal backdoor to a gun registry. Key provisions of the letter include: An independent investigation of ATF’s Martinsburg, West Virginia database

The destruction of any records maintained in violation of the 1986 Act and appropriations prohibitions.

A requirement that any future ATF rule on record retention complies with those same prohibitions.

This database has to be shut down.

Editor’s Note: President Trump and Republicans across the country are doing everything they can to protect our Second Amendment rights and right to self-defense.

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