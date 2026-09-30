After Two Decades, America Officially Withdraws From Iraq

The final U.S. forces have left bases in Iraq today, ending more than 20 years of military presence in the country. CENTCOM made the announcement that Operation Inherent Resolve.

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U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the orderly departure of U.S. forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base, Sept. 30, marking the end of the Operation Inherent Resolve mission in Iraq.



The move from Iraq is part of a planned transition to a U.S.-Iraq bilateral defense relationship. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) remains operational and is now headquartered in Jordan as U.S. forces continue the counter-ISIS mission in Syria alongside Coalition partners and the Syrian government.



CJTF-OIR has advised, assisted, and enabled partner forces in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria since CENTCOM established the unit in 2014.

In July, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Pentagon, where Hegseth laid out the timeline for withdrawal.

I hosted Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi at the Pentagon today.



To deepen our partnership, Iraq must assert its sovereignty and disarm the Iran-aligned militias responsible for 600+ attacks on U.S. personnel this spring.



The U.S. is also looking to the Iraqi Security Forces, including… pic.twitter.com/QbbLMMgTRY — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026

"The U.S. is also looking to the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Peshmerga and other Iraqi Kurdistan Region security forces, to lead in D-ISIS efforts as the OIR military missions winds down. A secure Iraq opens the door to strong commercial and defense cooperation," Hegseth wrote at the time.

While Operation Inherent Resolve started in 2014, the U.S. has been in the country since 2003, when then-President George W. Bush moved to oust Saddam Hussein from power following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

BREAKING: U.S. forces are set to leave their final bases in Iraq by Wednesday, ending more than two decades of military presence in the country. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) September 29, 2026

The last troops left Erbil today.

🚨 BREAKING: The final U.S. troops have left Iraq.

America’s military mission there is now officially over after more than two decades.



The last American forces departed from Erbil today — closing a chapter that began with the 2003 invasion and cost more than 4,500 U.S. service… — Unmask The SYS (@UnmaskTheSys) September 30, 2026

The U.S. will work to continue counterterrorism operations in the region.

After more than a decade, the U.S. has officially ended Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.



The final U.S. forces have departed Erbil, marking the close of the military campaign launched in 2014 to help defeat ISIS.



U.S. officials say the mission dealt a devastating blow to the… pic.twitter.com/ydx2WGNgrH — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2026

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Officials say Operation Inherent Resolve dealt a "devastating blow" to ISIS and its territorial control.

CENTCOM: The U.S. has completed the orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base, marking the end of the Operation Inherent Resolve mission in Iraq.



CENTCOM says the move completes the transition to a U.S.-Iraq bilateral defense relationship, while… pic.twitter.com/1hgdLWUA2I — Diyar Kurda (@diyarkurda) September 30, 2026

4,500 U.S. service members lost their lives serving in Iraq during the past 23 years.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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