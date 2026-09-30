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After Two Decades, America Officially Withdraws From Iraq

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 30, 2026 9:00 AM
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After Two Decades, America Officially Withdraws From Iraq
AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic, File

The final U.S. forces have left bases in Iraq today, ending more than 20 years of military presence in the country. CENTCOM made the announcement that Operation Inherent Resolve.

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U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the orderly departure of U.S. forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base, Sept. 30, marking the end of the Operation Inherent Resolve mission in Iraq.

The move from Iraq is part of a planned transition to a U.S.-Iraq bilateral defense relationship. Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) remains operational and is now headquartered in Jordan as U.S. forces continue the counter-ISIS mission in Syria alongside Coalition partners and the Syrian government.

CJTF-OIR has advised, assisted, and enabled partner forces in the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria since CENTCOM established the unit in 2014.

In July, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the Pentagon, where Hegseth laid out the timeline for withdrawal.

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"The U.S. is also looking to the Iraqi Security Forces, including the Peshmerga and other Iraqi Kurdistan Region security forces, to lead in D-ISIS efforts as the OIR military missions winds down. A secure Iraq opens the door to strong commercial and defense cooperation," Hegseth wrote at the time.

While Operation Inherent Resolve started in 2014, the U.S. has been in the country since 2003, when then-President George W. Bush moved to oust Saddam Hussein from power following the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

The last troops left Erbil today.

The U.S. will work to continue counterterrorism operations in the region.

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Officials say Operation Inherent Resolve dealt a "devastating blow" to ISIS and its territorial control.

4,500 U.S. service members lost their lives serving in Iraq during the past 23 years.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics IRAQ | MILITARY | NATIONAL SECURITY | SYRIA | TERRORISM
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