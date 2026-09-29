Questions Remain About Johnny Garcia's County Job As He Campaigns for Congress

In October 2025, Democrat Johnny Garcia launched his congressional campaign for the redrawn TX-35 district that includes San Antonio's south side. Garcia has been a longtime Bexar County sheriff's deputy and serves as the department's public information officer. At the time of his campaign announcement, the San Antonio-Express News reported that Garcia planned to continue his job in the sheriff's office during the race, but "may take a leave of absence during busier times of the campaign."

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Now we're about 40 days away from the election, which should be a busier time of the campaign. Yet questions remain about Garcia's employment status and whether or not public money is subsidizing his political ambitions.

Texas' "resign-to-run" provision applies to certain elected officeholders, but Garcia's employee position falls outside that rule. However, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office civil service rules prohibit political campaigning during working hours, while in uniform, or when using county equipment.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office Civil Service employees will not be allowed to perform or be involved in political campaigning or related activities during their normal working hours, or while in uniform, or while using County vehicular equipment.

Back in April, the Citizen Veteran Journalists of Bexar County group wrote about Garcia's campaigning on its Facebook page:

Bexar County voters deserve a straight answer: Is Johnny Garcia campaigning for Congress while on taxpayer time? Because right now, the county won't release the one set of records that would settle it. ... Taxpayers are not paying a County employee to run for Congress. Not Democrats. Not Republicans. Not the people planning to vote for his opponent. Nobody signed up to subsidize a political campaign with public dollars. If he's campaigning on County time, that's not just bad optics — that's your money.

Now, more than four months later, we still don't have a clear understanding of Garcia's employment status. What we do know is that his LinkedIn profile still shows he's working as the Bexar County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer. But there are still several questions that need to be answered:

Is Garcia still collecting a county paycheck, and what hours is he working?

Has he taken campaign-related leave? If so, when, and was it paid or unpaid?

Do his timesheets and campaign schedule show any campaigning during hours recorded as county work?

Townhall reached out to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office by phone and email for comment but did not receive a response. An open records request was submitted but is still pending.

None of this means Garcia necessarily violated Bexar County policy. He is free to run for office while still an employee of the Sheriff's Office — provided he keeps his campaign activities and his taxpayer-funded job separate. The Sheriff's Office has a clear rule prohibiting campaigning during working hours or while using county resources.

This is why transparency is key. It's been nearly a year since Garcia said he would take a leave of absence to focus on the busier parts of campaign season. If that's not now — less than 40 days from the election — when will it be?

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Voters shouldn't have to wonder whether or not Johnny Garcia is campaigning on their time and, technically, with their money. The easiest way to put all these questions to rest and clear up any confusion is for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to answer the questions it's been asked for months.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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