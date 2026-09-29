Watchdog Found Tons of Vetting Errors for Migrants Who Entered US After Biden's Afghanistan Failure

Shortly before Thanksgiving last year, Afghan national Rahmunallah Lakanwal gunned down Spec. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, on a Washington, D.C. street. Beckstrom and Wolfe were in D.C. as part of a crime crackdown deployment in the nation's capital.

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Beckstrom died of her injuries; Wolfe was seriously wounded but is recovering. Lakanwal pleaded not guilty in December and is awaiting trial.

But he wasn't the only Afghan national to commit, or try to commit, an act of terror. Last December, Luqmaan Khan was arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting; Jaan Shah Safi was arrested in Waynesboro, Virginia, for providing support to ISIS-K; Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested in November for plotting to bomb targets in the Fort Worth, Texas, area; and Nazira Haji Zada was deported earlier this month for her role in an ISIS-inspired plot to carry out a mass shooting on Election Day in 2024.

Some of these terrorists came to the U.S. under Biden's plan to welcome allies from Afghanistan after he botched our withdrawal from the nation. Democrats swore up and down each of these Afghans was "thoroughly vetted" before being allowed into our country. Now a DHS watchdog is saying that the files for at least 40 percent of migrants who entered the U.S. following the fall of Afghanistan had "vetting errors."

DHS watchdog finds vetting errors in 40% of files for migrants who entered US during Biden's botched Afghanistan withdrawal https://t.co/GYXZLezLjV pic.twitter.com/8qK8FkaFMS — New York Post (@nypost) September 29, 2026

Here's more:

Vetting errors were found in 40% of asylum applications for Afghan migrants who entered the US following the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general report released Monday. The DHS watchdog’s review of a sample of 678 asylum applications from Afghans who resettled in the US under the Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) program found 303 missing aliases, 23 missing security checks and more than 150 other documentation issues. “The prevalence and type of errors suggest US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may have missed opportunities to potentially link names provided by applicants to derogatory information,” the report stated, “which in turn would compromise the integrity of alien registration file (A-File) contents that future users rely upon for immigration administration and enforcement activities.”

And those are the ones we know about.

And at least one ended up committing a terror attack. — AndrewBroering (@AndrewBroering) September 29, 2026

At least one, and others planned terrorist attacks they did not get to carry out.

I'm surprised they bothered to vet any of them. — Wombat.socho (@wombat_socho) September 29, 2026

That's why we think the 40 percent is a lowball estimate. Most, if not all, of the files probably have errors.

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If 40 is what they admit to you know that number is higher. https://t.co/mL4bVhF1KU — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) September 29, 2026

Much higher, we fear.

The Biden Administration habitually lied about the adequacy of vetting for the millions of people they let in this country. https://t.co/IL69oWJtlL — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) September 29, 2026

Thankfully, DHS is working to remove these people from our country, despite the objection of Democrats.

The Biden administration allowed thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals—including known and suspected terrorists—into our country. @DHSgov is working around the clock to identify these public safety threats and remove them from American communities. https://t.co/CSS7vI1Crl — Lauren Bis (@LaurenKBis) September 29, 2026

Republicans have been sounding the alarm on unvetted Afghan nationals for more than a year.

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