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Watchdog Found Tons of Vetting Errors for Migrants Who Entered US After Biden's Afghanistan Failure

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 29, 2026 11:15 AM
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Watchdog Found Tons of Vetting Errors for Migrants Who Entered US After Biden's Afghanistan Failure
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Shortly before Thanksgiving last year, Afghan national Rahmunallah Lakanwal gunned down Spec. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, on a Washington, D.C. street. Beckstrom and Wolfe were in D.C. as part of a crime crackdown deployment in the nation's capital.

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Beckstrom died of her injuries; Wolfe was seriously wounded but is recovering. Lakanwal pleaded not guilty in December and is awaiting trial.

But he wasn't the only Afghan national to commit, or try to commit, an act of terror. Last December, Luqmaan Khan was arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting; Jaan Shah Safi was arrested in Waynesboro, Virginia, for providing support to ISIS-K; Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested in November for plotting to bomb targets in the Fort Worth, Texas, area; and Nazira Haji Zada was deported earlier this month for her role in an ISIS-inspired plot to carry out a mass shooting on Election Day in 2024.

Some of these terrorists came to the U.S. under Biden's plan to welcome allies from Afghanistan after he botched our withdrawal from the nation. Democrats swore up and down each of these Afghans was "thoroughly vetted" before being allowed into our country. Now a DHS watchdog is saying that the files for at least 40 percent of migrants who entered the U.S. following the fall of Afghanistan had "vetting errors."

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Here's more:

Vetting errors were found in 40% of asylum applications for Afghan migrants who entered the US following the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general report released Monday. 

The DHS watchdog’s review of a sample of 678 asylum applications from Afghans who resettled in the US under the Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) program found 303 missing aliases, 23 missing security checks and more than 150 other documentation issues. 

“The prevalence and type of errors suggest US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) may have missed opportunities to potentially link names provided by applicants to derogatory information,” the report stated, “which in turn would compromise the integrity of alien registration file (A-File) contents that future users rely upon for immigration administration and enforcement activities.”

And those are the ones we know about.

At least one, and others planned terrorist attacks they did not get to carry out.

That's why we think the 40 percent is a lowball estimate. Most, if not all, of the files probably have errors.

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Much higher, we fear.

Thankfully, DHS is working to remove these people from our country, despite the objection of Democrats.

Republicans have been sounding the alarm on unvetted Afghan nationals for more than a year.

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News Topics AFGHANISTAN | DHS | DOMESTIC TERRORISM | NATIONAL SECURITY | TERRORISM
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