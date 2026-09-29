Department of Education Rescinds Biden's Anti-Woman Title IX Rewrite

The Trump administration has officially rescinded the Biden administration's anti-women rewrite of Title IX. In 2024, the Biden administration expanded the definition of sex discrimination to include sexual orientation, gender identity, and "sex stereotypes." It also lowered the bar for what counted as harassment, meaning a woman who objected to a man in her locker room could be accused of harassment and gender discrimination.

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The changes were immediately challenged in court and vacated nationwide on January 9, 2025. This is a win for women and sex-based rights, even if the Left is spinning it as an attack on LGBTQ rights.

Education Department formally rescinds Title IX protections for LGBTQ studentshttps://t.co/2I4a4dPXkE — The Hill (@thehill) September 28, 2026

That's just not true. LGBTQ students still have protections, but Title IX protects on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity or sexual orientation.

The Trump administration just told LGBTQ students that their civil rights don't count.



This is part of a wave of right-wing groups targeting children around the country and stripping rights away from millions.



And they want Washington state to follow their lead in November.… — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) September 28, 2026

This is a lie.

Hey Pramila Jayapal, you left out the court ruling.



A federal judge struck down Biden’s Title IX rule nationwide on January 9, 2025. Biden was still president. The Education Department has been enforcing the earlier rules since January 2025.



Today’s announcement updates the… https://t.co/6gKhKSjg0I — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) September 29, 2026

"You’re telling students their civil rights “don’t count” without mentioning that the rule was already struck down in court. That’s a pretty big fact to leave out of your campaign pitch," Antar wrote.

The lie is the point.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said that Title IX isn't a political weapon, but a protection for women and girls.

Title IX isn’t a political weapon for the radical left – it's a landmark law that guarantees girls and women have equal opportunities to make their mark in the history books. pic.twitter.com/DXhuGTK4tS — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) September 28, 2026

She also spoke about the rule changes.

We’re officially restoring Title IX’s original promise under the Trump Administration’s 2020 rule—bringing back clear, commonsense protections. Girls’ sports are for girls, and boys’ sports are for boys. pic.twitter.com/VX2FUn8ZUp — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) September 28, 2026

"All of the Biden rules and regulations are being rescinded and it is a full return to the Trump administration's Title IX ruling as has been upheld by many courts," McMahon said.

"Everyone now knows what the rule is and how everyone is going to abide by it," she continued. 'And so now this just returns to Title IX as it was originally intended."

🚨 Today, the Department of Education formally ERASED Joe Biden's unlawful Title IX rewrite from federal regulations.



Title IX means BIOLOGICAL sex. Not “gender identity.”



School districts that refuse to comply should expect enforcement. https://t.co/ByMuAPnjRX — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 28, 2026

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While the Democrats scream they're the party of women, they've sold out women to the trans activists. Repeatedly.

IT’S OFFICIAL: Title IX is about SEX, not gender identity.



The Trump admin’s @usedgov rescinded the Biden admin’s illegal rewrite of Title IX, restoring sex-based protections for women and girls.



Women’s sports & spaces exist for a reason. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/x1zV5Pytrg — Independent Women (@IWF) September 28, 2026

Women have a right to safe spaces and sports free of men, even men who "identify" as women.

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