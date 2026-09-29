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Department of Education Rescinds Biden's Anti-Woman Title IX Rewrite

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 29, 2026 10:00 AM
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Department of Education Rescinds Biden's Anti-Woman Title IX Rewrite
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Trump administration has officially rescinded the Biden administration's anti-women rewrite of Title IX. In 2024, the Biden administration expanded the definition of sex discrimination to include sexual orientation, gender identity, and "sex stereotypes." It also lowered the bar for what counted as harassment, meaning a woman who objected to a man in her locker room could be accused of harassment and gender discrimination.

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The changes were immediately challenged in court and vacated nationwide on January 9, 2025. This is a win for women and sex-based rights, even if the Left is spinning it as an attack on LGBTQ rights.

That's just not true. LGBTQ students still have protections, but Title IX protects on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity or sexual orientation.

This is a lie.

"You’re telling students their civil rights “don’t count” without mentioning that the rule was already struck down in court. That’s a pretty big fact to leave out of your campaign pitch," Antar wrote.

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The lie is the point.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said that Title IX isn't a political weapon, but a protection for women and girls.

She also spoke about the rule changes.

"All of the Biden rules and regulations are being rescinded and it is a full return to the Trump administration's Title IX ruling as has been upheld by many courts," McMahon said.

"Everyone now knows what the rule is and how everyone is going to abide by it," she continued. 'And so now this just returns to Title IX as it was originally intended."

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While the Democrats scream they're the party of women, they've sold out women to the trans activists. Repeatedly.

Women have a right to safe spaces and sports free of men, even men who "identify" as women.

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News Topics EDUCATION | JOE BIDEN | TITLE IX | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION | WOMEN'S SPORTS
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