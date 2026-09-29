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Dennis Haskins, Best Known As Mr. Belding on 'Saved by the Bell,' Dies at 75

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 29, 2026 7:45 AM
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Dennis Haskins, Best Known As Mr. Belding on 'Saved by the Bell,' Dies at 75
AP Photo/Terry Tang

This is a blow to millennials. Dennis Haskins, the character actor best known as Bayside High School principal Mr. Belding, has died. He was 75 years old. 

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His cause of death is not yet known.

"It's a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans," Haskins' agent Jay Schachter told TMZ.

Haskins was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he attended Notre Dame High School and later the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Haskins began his acting career with several appearances on "The Dukes of Hazzard" as various characters, including the pilot episode. In 1988, he first appeared on "Good Morning, Miss Bliss," which was retooled as "Saved by the Bell" and moved from the Disney Channel to NBC. That show remained on the air from 1989 to 1993.

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He continued the role on "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" from 1993 to 2000. Haskins also appeared in the 2014 film "A Million Ways to Die in the West."

His other roles included appearances on "Archie Bunker's Place," "Magnum PI: Autumn Warrior," "The Practice," and "The West Wing."

Haskins also released a music album, "Karaoke With Your Favorite Principal Dennis," in 2009, which featured a duet with Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke.

While no cause of death was announced, Haskins had been battling Parkinson's disease for about eight years.

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Haskins was previously married to Sarah Dianne Goins, with whom he shared a son, Dustin.

For an entire generation of kids who spent Saturday mornings at Bayside High, Haskins was simply Mr. Belding, the exasperated but good-hearted principal who was always asking, “Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?” Haskins may have spent decades playing a high school principal, but the affection fans continued to show him long after the final bell at Bayside suggests he became something more: a familiar, beloved part of their childhood.

Rest in peace, Mr. Belding.

News Topics ENTERTAINMENT | HOLLYWOOD | MOVIES | MUSIC | TENNESSEE
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