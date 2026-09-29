Is Democrat Chris Jones Hiding Personal Financials From Arkansas Voters?

Democrat Chris Jones is running for Congress in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District against incumbent Republican French Hill.

Like all candidates, Jones has to file personal financial disclosures (PFD). He did that on February 10, 2026.

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However, that PFD only covered the period between January 1, 2024 and July 21, 2025. On April 14, Jones requested a 90-day extension for this year's PFD. That form was due on August 13. Now — almost two months later — Jones has not filed that PFD.

According to Federal Election Commission filings through June 30, Jones has raised more than $1.17 million this cycle and had roughly $191,000 cash on hand. Hill has raised more than $4.42 million and entered July with nearly $3 million cash on hand.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported back in August that Democrats hoped for an upset in AR-02.

"I'm constantly reintroducing myself," Jones told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"I would agree that it helped tremendously to run statewide, to build the relationships and maintain those relationships," he added. "We still got a long way to go. There are still way too many people who don't know."

Jones previously ran for governor in 2022 against Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He lost that race by 28 points and lost every congressional district in the state, including AR-02.

French Hill is still the favorite to win the district, which he's represented in Congress since 2015, in November.

Despite that, questions remain about Chris Jones and his personal finances. Why did Jones file for a 90-day extension back in April? And why hasn't Jones filed his PFD yet, almost two months after it was due? Arkansas voters in the 2nd District deserve transparency from their congressmen, and Jones should answer these questions.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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