Women in Hamas-Controlled Gaza Are Traded for Food, Forced to Marry Rapists

We have yet another story to share about the deplorable conditions women face in Islamic nations. This time, in Gaza, women are being traded like objects for food and are also being forced to marry their rapists. Of course, the usual suspects will blame Israel and the Jews for this, instead of Hamas and the Islamists for whom this is a normal way of life.

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Women in Gaza are being traded for food, forced to marry their rapists: UN https://t.co/GIpZI5bO9Y pic.twitter.com/wH0s0wFewN — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2026

Here's more:

Women in Gaza are being traded for food and forced into marriages with their rapists, according to a pair of reports from the United Nations — underscoring the critical importance of President Trump’s Board of Peace in the war-torn enclave. There was a 123% increase in the number of early and forced marriage incidents across Gaza in the first quarter of 2026, with women between the ages of 18-59 suffering 68% of all gender-based violence (GBV) in the Palestinian enclave, the United Nations’ Population Fund (UNFPA) found. Researchers spoke to women who said young girls were married off to rapists, traded for food or given up by guardians who did not want to take care of them amid the humanitarian crisis caused by the Israel-Hamas war. “The second highest form of GBV reported was psychological and emotional violence, followed by physical violence, sexual violence, and forced and early marriage,” the researchers wrote.

In Afghanistan, women are also treated like chattel. In Germany, schools are on the lookout for young Muslim girls who may be taken out of the country and forced into early marriage. Despite what the media told us a couple of months ago, this isn't driven by climate change, war, or any other issue. This is inherent to Islam.

For some reason this didn't come up at the Macklemore Concert — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) September 23, 2026

Weird.

All the feminists are awfully silent, too.

Typical for Islam, but y'all are too busy defending it without knowing about it. They also kill all gays, so make up your mind on who you are going to support — Sarah Jane (@pinktastic615) September 24, 2026

The Left wants to use Islam to eradicate Jews, Christians, and Western culture. They have no idea of the unholy alliance they've made. In Washington state, Melissa Chaudhry is already throwing the LGBTQ community under the bus to appease Muslims.

It will not end well for those who claim to be an ally of the LGBTQ movement.

Ms Rachel's been real quiet about this https://t.co/ElCL6xyIAY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) September 24, 2026

Yes, she has. Wonder what her buddy Motaz Azaiza has to say about it.

“Palestinians have such a rich, beautiful culture.” -Ms. Rachel Griffin-Accurso https://t.co/59J291V8bf — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) September 23, 2026

This is a culture, for sure. It's neither rich nor beautiful, but it is a culture.

Shocker - the Palestinians who mass raped hundreds of Jewish women on October 7 are also raping Palestinian women. https://t.co/XdXuPzbM27 — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) September 24, 2026

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No one who pays attention is shocked by this. This happens without fail in Muslim communities and nations across the globe. Those who pretend to be outraged about genocide and women's rights won't say a word about it, however. And the media will barely touch the story unless they can find a way to blame Israel and the Trump administration for the atrocities committed by Hamas.

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