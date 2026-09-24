Why Is Rand Paul Objecting to Banning Chinese Vehicles?

Back in July, Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno announced that his bipartisan Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026 passed unanimously in the Senate Commerce Committee and would move to the full Senate for consideration. Co-sponsored by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, the bill would ban Chinese vehicles and connected components from U.S. markets.

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Moreno and other senators are pushing to pass the bill this week, and Moreno was going to push for unanimous consent. Notice of his intention was sent to Democrat senators' offices this week.

But Sen. Rand Paul is expected to object to the bill and block unanimous consent.

Sen. Bernie Moreno is expected to ask to pass his bill with Sen. Elissa Slotkin that would ban Chinese autos/connected components today



Sen. Rand Paul is expected to object to it, according to a person familiar with the matter, but the bill has otherwise cleared a hotline from… — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 24, 2026

The bill has "significant bipartisan support," according to Laura Weiss of Punchbowl News.

Sen. MORENO plans to attempt UC today of his Connected Vehicle Security Act



Bill has significant bipartisan support but Sen. Rand Paul expected to object, per source familiar with the matter — Laura Weiss (@LauraEWeiss16) September 24, 2026

Paul reportedly said "We shall see" when asked about whether or not he would block unanimous consent on the Senate floor.

“We shall see”



Sen Rand Paul re whether he’ll block UC on senate floor for Chinese connected vehicle bill — Zach Williams (@ZachReports) September 24, 2026

Paul has a record of objecting to unanimous consent requests on bills he views as expanding federal regulation, even when they have broad bipartisan support. No detailed public statement from him on this specific bill was available as of mid-morning.

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