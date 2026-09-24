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Why Is Rand Paul Objecting to Banning Chinese Vehicles?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 24, 2026 11:40 AM
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Why Is Rand Paul Objecting to Banning Chinese Vehicles?
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Back in July, Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno announced that his bipartisan Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026 passed unanimously in the Senate Commerce Committee and would move to the full Senate for consideration. Co-sponsored by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, the bill would ban Chinese vehicles and connected components from U.S. markets.

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Moreno and other senators are pushing to pass the bill this week, and Moreno was going to push for unanimous consent. Notice of his intention was sent to Democrat senators' offices this week.

But Sen. Rand Paul is expected to object to the bill and block unanimous consent.

The bill has "significant bipartisan support," according to Laura Weiss of Punchbowl News.

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Paul reportedly said "We shall see" when asked about whether or not he would block unanimous consent on the Senate floor.

Paul has a record of objecting to unanimous consent requests on bills he views as expanding federal regulation, even when they have broad bipartisan support. No detailed public statement from him on this specific bill was available as of mid-morning. 

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News Topics BERNIE MORENO | CHINA | ELISSA SLOTKIN | RAND PAUL | SENATE
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