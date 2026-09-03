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Ed Markey Has a Plan for a Democrat-Controlled Congress, and It Won't Win Over Voters

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 03, 2026 2:45 PM
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Ed Markey Has a Plan for a Democrat-Controlled Congress, and It Won't Win Over Voters
AP Photo/Marc Levy

While Democrats are screaming about "affordability," their plans if they regain control of Congress will do nothing to address the issue they claim to care about. Instead, they vowed to prosecute the "Trump cartel," as Hakeem Jeffries said the other day and now Ed Markey said Democrats will pass a "Trans Bill of Rights" if his party regains the majority.

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How will that help Americans? How does that address affordability?

"We will not sit by as you demonize our LGBT-plus and trans communities," Markey said. "We must pass my 'Trans Bill of Rights.'"

"Trans rights are human rights," he added.

Markey's "Trans Bill of Rights" would amend the Civil Rights Act so sex discrimination would include gender identity and sex characteristics, expand what is a "public accommodation," prohibit religious objection to trans issues, and make sure boys and men have access to women's and girls' sports and safe spaces. It would also codify the gender mutilation of children, make abortion law, and protect providers from detransitioner lawsuits.

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This is a way to make women and Christians second-class citizens to the trans agenda.

They do not care. When the majority goes against their will, they're no longer the party of Democracy. The majority of Americans oppose males in female sports, and most Americans object to permanently sterilizing and mutilating children. But Democrats are fine with it, and will go to great lengths to make such abhorrent practices law of the land.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ED MARKEY | LGBTQ+ | TRANSGENDER | WOMEN'S SPORTS
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