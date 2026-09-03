Ed Markey Has a Plan for a Democrat-Controlled Congress, and It Won't Win Over Voters

While Democrats are screaming about "affordability," their plans if they regain control of Congress will do nothing to address the issue they claim to care about. Instead, they vowed to prosecute the "Trump cartel," as Hakeem Jeffries said the other day and now Ed Markey said Democrats will pass a "Trans Bill of Rights" if his party regains the majority.

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How will that help Americans? How does that address affordability?

Far-Left Democrat Ed Markey — who uses his "Trans Bill of Rights" to defend the gender mutilation of children — says Democrats MUST pass it. pic.twitter.com/iE13RozYqJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2026

"We will not sit by as you demonize our LGBT-plus and trans communities," Markey said. "We must pass my 'Trans Bill of Rights.'"

"Trans rights are human rights," he added.

Democrat Senator Ed Markey, who just won his primary, vows to push for the passage of his "Trans Bill of Rights"



He wants to codify m*rdering the unborn, allow males to invade female sports and bathrooms, and push dangerous hormone injections on children.



This is the Democrat… — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 2, 2026

Markey's "Trans Bill of Rights" would amend the Civil Rights Act so sex discrimination would include gender identity and sex characteristics, expand what is a "public accommodation," prohibit religious objection to trans issues, and make sure boys and men have access to women's and girls' sports and safe spaces. It would also codify the gender mutilation of children, make abortion law, and protect providers from detransitioner lawsuits.

If trans rights are human rights, then they already have all the same rights as the rest of us. No one is demonizing them - they demonize themselves when they go after our children, which they DO NOT have a right to do. — Cara Lee (@sweetcaralee) September 2, 2026

This is a way to make women and Christians second-class citizens to the trans agenda.

If trans rights are human rights, then they already have all the same rights as the rest of us. No one is demonizing them - they demonize themselves when they go after our children, which they DO NOT have a right to do. — Cara Lee (@sweetcaralee) September 2, 2026

They do not care. When the majority goes against their will, they're no longer the party of Democracy. The majority of Americans oppose males in female sports, and most Americans object to permanently sterilizing and mutilating children. But Democrats are fine with it, and will go to great lengths to make such abhorrent practices law of the land.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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