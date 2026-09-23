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Stanford University Was Busted for Using AI to Alter Student Advertisements

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 23, 2026 8:30 AM
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Stanford University Was Busted for Using AI to Alter Student Advertisements
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

This is a bad look for Stanford University. The California private school was busted for altering some student advertising materials, likely using AI, and the backlash has been swift. Not only did they use AI to race-swap one of the students, it appears they also used AI to slim down an Asian girl in the ad.

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As you can see, the young man on the right was removed and replaced with a black female. It also looks like they altered the face of the young man in the middle.

And they definitely made the Asian girl thinner.

The student who was removed spoke to the Stanford Review and said, "Seeing my identity changed and being left out of the picture made me feel, in a way, silenced and erased from a representation that was supposed to include me."

That has to sting, because Stanford certainly cashes his tuition checks.

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They did swap out the gear, too.

Isn't that body shaming?

Wow is an understatement.

Stanford isn't the first university to do this. 25 years ago, the University of Wisconsin-Madison photoshopped a black student onto the cover of its application.

See if you can spot him. It's bad.

Istanbul Technical University (ITU) in Turkey also reportedly did this.

"They had done something similar at ITU. When making our photo from the 250th anniversary graduation into a cover photo, they removed my friend from the image and replaced her with a girl wearing a headscarf. They had also lengthened the skirt of my friend who was wearing a short skirt. When I noticed this and exposed it, ITU took down the photo," the user wrote.

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Stanford did respond to the controversy, saying it violated school policy. According to Inside Higher Ed, Stanford spokesperson Charlene Gage issued an emailed statement that read, "Stanford’s AI policy is clear: The use of AI in producing or altering images of Stanford people, events, research, facilities, or achievements is strictly prohibited. Both the alteration and lack of disclosure in this case violate that policy. We are working to provide additional training for all staff and ensure proper review of all materials."

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics ACADEMIA | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | CALIFORNIA | DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION
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