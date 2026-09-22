DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Paramount Reaches Settlement in Warner Bros Merger. Will They Still Leave California?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 22, 2026 7:30 AM
Advertisement
Paramount Reaches Settlement in Warner Bros Merger. Will They Still Leave California?
AP Photo/Nick Ut, File

A few days ago, Paramount announced it was leaving California for Texas, Georgia, or Tennessee. The move followed an antitrust lawsuit filed by California AG Rob Bonta and 12 other states against Paramount Skydance.

Advertisement

The opposition to the merger was rooted less in concern about having Paramount own Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) than it was in the fact that CEO David Ellison was on friendly terms with President Trump. Absent that, we doubt there would have been much objection.

Now Paramount, California, and the other states have reached a settlement that will — for now — keep Paramount in California.

Here's more:

Paramount Skydance Corp. has reached a settlement with California and other states suing to block its proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to a person familiar with the matter.

Settlement talks came to fruition over the weekend after four states that had opposed terms of a deal outlined with California conceded, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing confidential negotiations. The settlement, which is expected to be announced later today, paves the way for one of the largest mergers in Hollywood history.

Lawyers for the states worked all night on the agreement, the person said. Four states — Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Minnesota — had been holdouts on a possible settlement, but ultimately concluded the expense of the legal battle was not justifiable without California at the helm, the person said.

Ellison said that Paramount's history is in Los Angeles, and that the company will build its future there.

Recommended
I Can’t Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them Derek Hunter A State’s Right to Secede Mark Lewis
Advertisement

"Now that we reached and announced a settlement, we're eager to get to work building a stronger Hollywood," Ellison said. "Let me be clear: the newly merged company will be headquartered in Los Angeles. We aren't going anywhere. Our history is here and this is where our future is being built."

Ellison hopes to close the deal in the next two weeks.

As part of the deal, Paramount will protect Pluto TV, the free, ad-supported streaming service for the next five years.

It looks like the relocation announcement was a negotiation tactic, and it worked.

Advertisement

Just the other day, actor Mark Ruffalo was urging Bonta to take the antitrust lawsuit all the way to trial.

Now Ruffalo says Gavin Newsom handed a win to President Trump — who had nothing to do with this merger — and "his billionaire cronies."

The state realized it couldn't afford to lose Paramount and WBD. It just couldn't. Actors like Ruffalo, who has a net worth of $35 million, will be fine. But the production staff, who make far less, would be left without jobs, and the state would be left without a major source of revenue and film production.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | GEORGIA | LOS ANGELES | ROB BONTA | TENNESSEE | TEXAS
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

I Can’t Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them

I Can’t Bring Myself to Care About What Happens to Illegal Aliens or Those Who Defend Them

Derek Hunter
A State’s Right to Secede

A State’s Right to Secede

Mark Lewis
New Poll Shows an Alarming Number of Dems Would Support Anything to Remove Trump

New Poll Shows an Alarming Number of Dems Would Support Anything to Remove Trump

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos