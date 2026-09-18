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Canada Protected a Haitian Woman From Deportation Despite History of Violent Crimes

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 18, 2026 2:45 PM
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Canada Protected a Haitian Woman From Deportation Despite History of Violent Crimes
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We've heard a lot from the Left about how we simply cannot end temporary protected status (TPS) for Haitians in America. Why? Because Haiti is a terrible country rife with gang violence, failed government, and collapsing (or non-existent) infrastructure. That's weird, because a few years ago, the Left assured us Haiti was a great nation and not the "s**thole" that President Trump rightly said it was.

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But whether Haiti is great or it's a crime-ridden hellhole, the point remains the same: we do not need to keep Haitians in America. If it's a great country, send them back. If it's populated by violent people, we don't want them here and should send them back. But the destruction and decline of society is the point, which is why the Left brings them here and fights to keep them in our neighborhoods.

Canada is no different. A Haitian woman with a lengthy criminal background was arrested after beating, stomping, and biting a stranger in an attack so brutal it left the victim permanently disfigured. Despite that, and despite a judge sentencing the woman to four years — which would trigger deportation — another court reduced that sentence to just under two years, meaning the woman would not meet the requirement to be deported.

Here's more:

A Haitian woman who disfigured a stranger in a Montreal-area biting attack has been given a reduced sentence by a Quebec judge on the grounds that a harsher prison term would endanger her “precarious immigration status.”

Just two days after Christmas in 2022, Macdala Monfiston spent eight minutes viciously attacking a woman outside a bar in Laval, Que., leaving the victim with bite marks all over her arms and face.

Court records described one of the facial wounds as being “several centimetres long, necessitating repeated treatments and leaving a prominent scar.”

...

Although good Samaritans attempted to intervene, they were held back by Monfiston’s boyfriend.

After Monfiston pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in early 2025, a Court of Quebec judge sentenced her to four years in prison – the sentence already a fraction of the maximum 14-year sentence set for the crime under the Criminal Code.

But in a decision released this week, the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled that four years was too harsh, in part because it could possibly get her deported.

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It's horrifying.

Of course it's a bunch of women.

That's absolutely insane.

If this isn't worthy of deportation, what is?

Back in January, this writer reported that Canada's justice system — which absolutely gives lighter sentences to indigenous people and other minorities — was "failing" indigenous women and girls. Those women and girls are killed at rates six times higher than non-indigenous women, and often by fellow indigenous people. Those suspects are given light sentences and harm more indigenous women and girls.

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So, no, this isn't anything new.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CANADA | CRIME | HAITI | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | JUDGES
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