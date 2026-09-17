Family Sues Texas Over Abortion Laws

The family of a pregnant Texas woman is suing Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming the woman was denied a life-saving abortion because of the state's pro-life laws.

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The family of a pregnant woman who died sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, claiming she was denied an abortion that could have saved her life.https://t.co/TIBf1049UT pic.twitter.com/ijlBG8JqOB — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2026

Here's more:

The family of a pregnant woman who died sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, claiming she was denied an abortion that could have saved her life. Tierra Walker, a 37-year-old from San Antonio, died in December 2024 when she was 20 weeks pregnant. She had been diagnosed with pre-eclampsia at the time, according to the family. Walker's family alleges that she and family members asked for an abortion as they say she reportedly faced seizures and blood clots. The family claims that doctors refused to treat her.

It sure seems like an election-year ploy to sue Ken Paxton two months before the election.

Does this sound like an election year gimmick to anyone else?



We don't know all the details yet but it seems odd to sue an AG for that. https://t.co/j7KWGqATnK — Ron M (@onetruthofmany) September 17, 2026

Especially when ABC News buried some salient information in the article.

Is the family suing themselves for assisting in the creation and support of a walking health hazard? pic.twitter.com/EUQSOGPg46 — Commander Stack Johnson , Esq. (@Commander_Stack) September 17, 2026

Aborting the child would not have addressed the woman's myriad health problems.

Gotta tell ya, I don’t think ripping a baby apart in the womb halfway through a pregnancy would have solved this woman’s health problems— https://t.co/BJOMhQOKcK pic.twitter.com/sOUFjcOq3g — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) September 17, 2026

Those are serious health issues, which makes us wonder why the woman in question wasn't accessing birth control to prevent pregnancies, given her health conditions.

This will quickly be exposed to be unrelated to abortion but in the meantime, the ghouls at ABC & the Democrat Party will flog this woman’s death for votes…… https://t.co/QweBTFiH4x — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) September 17, 2026

Of course. They lie about abortion laws all the time. They lied about the laws in Georgia that kept Adrianna Smith alive. Smith suffered a massive stroke that rendered her comatose. She was pregnant and put on life support until her son could be safely delivered. The Left blamed Georgia's anti-abortion laws for this, completely ignoring the fact that GA Code § 31-32-9, passed long before any anti-abortion legislation, prevents doctors from removing pregnant women from life support unless the fetus isn't viable or the mother signed an advance directive outlining her wishes.

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They also attacked Texas earlier this year, claiming the state's pro-life laws led to more deaths, but it was a lie. They skewed the data to make Texas' numbers look worse.

And what's even more galling is that Texas law allows exceptions for saving the mother's life.

Literally the law taxes allows for abortion when it is medically necessary. This is a stunt lawsuit at best https://t.co/z1Vt2dpxX8 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 17, 2026

It's hard not to look at this as an attempt to help James Talarico beat Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race.

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