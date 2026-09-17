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Family Sues Texas Over Abortion Laws

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 17, 2026 3:15 PM
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Family Sues Texas Over Abortion Laws
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

The family of a pregnant Texas woman is suing Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming the woman was denied a life-saving abortion because of the state's pro-life laws.

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Here's more:

The family of a pregnant woman who died sued Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, claiming she was denied an abortion that could have saved her life.

Tierra Walker, a 37-year-old from San Antonio, died in December 2024 when she was 20 weeks pregnant. She had been diagnosed with pre-eclampsia at the time, according to the family.

Walker's family alleges that she and family members asked for an abortion as they say she reportedly faced seizures and blood clots. The family claims that doctors refused to treat her.

It sure seems like an election-year ploy to sue Ken Paxton two months before the election.

Especially when ABC News buried some salient information in the article.

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Aborting the child would not have addressed the woman's myriad health problems.

Those are serious health issues, which makes us wonder why the woman in question wasn't accessing birth control to prevent pregnancies, given her health conditions.

Of course. They lie about abortion laws all the time. They lied about the laws in Georgia that kept Adrianna Smith alive. Smith suffered a massive stroke that rendered her comatose. She was pregnant and put on life support until her son could be safely delivered. The Left blamed Georgia's anti-abortion laws for this, completely ignoring the fact that GA Code § 31-32-9, passed long before any anti-abortion legislation, prevents doctors from removing pregnant women from life support unless the fetus isn't viable or the mother signed an advance directive outlining her wishes. 

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They also attacked Texas earlier this year, claiming the state's pro-life laws led to more deaths, but it was a lie. They skewed the data to make Texas' numbers look worse.

And what's even more galling is that Texas law allows exceptions for saving the mother's life.

It's hard not to look at this as an attempt to help James Talarico beat Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | KEN PAXTON | LAWSUIT | TEXAS
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