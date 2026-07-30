The Fauci Diary

We are born with an ego - from a baby's first cry to our death. Most can control their ego, protecting themselves and others from harm. Some give it free rein, causing the fallout to be substantial.

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History is full of people who let their ego get the best of them. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who rose to international fame during the COVID-19 pandemic, fed his ego, causing great harm to others.

Thanks to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), we can now read the diary Dr. Fauci compiled during that stressful and deadly period.

Through more than 1,000 pages, Dr. Fauci, who then headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reveals a high regard for himself. Recall he once said, "I represent science. I am science." That testimony of self-importance is also reflected in his claim to be an "international celebrity." He loved having his picture taken with celebrities, like Barbra Streisand. He claimed to have appeared before Congress more than anyone else. He said his favorite TV show was the one hosted by Rachel Maddow on the left-wing MSNBC (rebranded MS NOW).

What stressed so many during the pandemic were the contradictory statements from Dr. Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We were first told that masks would keep us safe, but then they wouldn't. Getting vaccinated would prevent everyone from getting the virus, but it didn't. President Biden was vaccinated before cameras in hopes of encouraging everyone to get the shot.

My wife and I got in line behind dozens of cars to get vaccinated ... three times, including a booster. The first time we stayed in the car, rolled down our windows, and National Guardsmen administered the Pfizer drug. Some months later, I tested positive for COVID-19, but quickly took Paxlovid and the symptoms went away.

In retrospect, we have seen the error of many shutdowns, from schools (many students fell behind and have yet to fully catch up) to churches. People were arrested for attending church and for being part of other public gatherings. We can now conclude much of this was unnecessary. Dr. Fauci said he never advocated for shutdowns, but videos show him saying the opposite to then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and others.

Dr. Fauci and the CDC contradicted themselves, leading to a credibility crisis for both. Meanwhile, he was photographed relaxing without a mask in a backyard chair for the cover of InStyle magazine.

Dr. Fauci repeatedly said the scientific evidence strongly pointed to a natural, zoonotic spillover where the virus jumped from an animal to humans. However, his diary reveals he privately jotted down that a Wuhan market served as an "amplifier" rather than the original source. In congressional testimony, he said he always kept an open mind toward a lab leak and claimed the origin of COVID-19 was likely from an animal, though we were never sure of what kind. He also claimed the laboratory in Wuhan, China, may have been the source of the virus due to "gain-of-function" research, which allegedly produced the virus that escaped and threatened the world.

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Before leaving office, President Biden pardoned Dr. Fauci, raising the question "for what?" Pardons are usually given to people after they have been convicted of a crime. Biden's pardon of Dr. Fauci appears to have been for the purpose of protecting him from the incoming president, Donald Trump.

Anyone who strokes his own ego might recall the David Bowie song lyric: "Fame, if you win it, comes and goes in a minute." Fame rarely benefits an egotist.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas' latest book, "A Watchman in the Night: What I've Seen Over 50 Years Reporting on America" (HumanixBooks).

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