He's Been Mayor for Nine Months, but Zohran Mamdani Still Doesn't Have Federal Security Clearance

Despite being New York City Mayor for three-quarters of a year, Zohran Mamdani still doesn't have federal security clearance. This has limited Mamdani's ability to be briefed on classified information involving terrorism and other threats to the Big Apple.

Advertisement

Mamdani still without federal security clearance after 9 months as NYC mayor https://t.co/UG1bEiD5ZA pic.twitter.com/yQhUjNRDqA — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2026

Here's more:

Insiders have previously said the vetting, which is handled by the FBI, could take up to a year for someone as green as Mamdani in public office. For de Blasio, it took just over a year for the feds to clear him, finally giving him the security clearance in October 2015. The inability for Mamdani to receive unfettered classified information from the federal government could tie the mayor’s hands, potentially delaying an official response during an emergency. The news comes as the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly is under way, with a slew of foreign dignitaries set to visit the city in the coming weeks.

Given his sympathies, connections, and past statements, no one is too keen on Mamdani getting security clearance any time soon.

Why would anyone give a security clearance to a jihad/genocide enthusiast? God knows that’s already happened.



Never mind Mamdani. What do you think missus would do with his security clearance. — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) September 15, 2026

But we've been assured she's just a private citizen.

Who simply happens to cheer jihad and terror attacks against Jews.

So say we all.

he is a security risk — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 14, 2026

It's hard to argue with that.

"Known associations" are something that are taken under consideration for Federal Security Clearances, and as long as he has Ramzi Kassem as his Chief Counsel he will never get one. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) September 14, 2026

Ramzi Kassem was the terror-loving lawyer Mamdani handed a 9/11 commemorative pen to last week. It was an intentional move and a slap in the face to all New Yorkers.

The last question we used to ask references about an applicant for a clearance was “would you have any reason to question his loyalty to the United States.” His people will either lie or he’d be denied a clearance based on their honesty. — JSParker (@jsparker31) September 15, 2026

We have all the reasons to question his loyalty to the United States. Just look at Mamdani's love of "international law."

He has Ramzi Kassem, the lawyer who represented an Al-Qaeda terrorist tied to the 9/11 Pentagon hijacker, working inside his cabinet. LOL. No s**t he doesn’t have federal security clearance. https://t.co/2m3IRGKQLo — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 14, 2026

Advertisement

This isn't a surprise, and even though Mamdani is trying to downplay it as a normal process, it has to annoy him that he's not privy to this information.

The mayor of New York City can't receive classified terrorism briefings. 9 months in. Whatever the official reason, the American people should be able to connect the dots. https://t.co/GzfNteQp98 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) September 14, 2026

We have, and we're fine with that.

Keep him blocked.



We should probably block him and his administration from having access to the NYPD’s terrorism database too. https://t.co/UaLvNnr7KS — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 14, 2026

Probably should do that, too, and with good reason. A man who wants to "globalize the intifada" shouldn't be included in briefings where law enforcement is trying to stop the intifada.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.