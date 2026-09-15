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He's Been Mayor for Nine Months, but Zohran Mamdani Still Doesn't Have Federal Security Clearance

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 15, 2026 1:30 PM
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He's Been Mayor for Nine Months, but Zohran Mamdani Still Doesn't Have Federal Security Clearance
AP Photo/Adam Gray, Pool

Despite being New York City Mayor for three-quarters of a year, Zohran Mamdani still doesn't have federal security clearance. This has limited Mamdani's ability to be briefed on classified information involving terrorism and other threats to the Big Apple.

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Here's more:

Insiders have previously said the vetting, which is handled by the FBI, could take up to a year for someone as green as Mamdani in public office. 

For de Blasio, it took just over a year for the feds to clear him, finally giving him the security clearance in October 2015.

The inability for Mamdani to receive unfettered classified information from the federal government could tie the mayor’s hands, potentially delaying an official response during an emergency.

The news comes as the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly is under way, with a slew of foreign dignitaries set to visit the city in the coming weeks.

Given his sympathies, connections, and past statements, no one is too keen on Mamdani getting security clearance any time soon.

But we've been assured she's just a private citizen.

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Who simply happens to cheer jihad and terror attacks against Jews.

So say we all.

It's hard to argue with that.

Ramzi Kassem was the terror-loving lawyer Mamdani handed a 9/11 commemorative pen to last week. It was an intentional move and a slap in the face to all New Yorkers.

We have all the reasons to question his loyalty to the United States. Just look at Mamdani's love of "international law."

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This isn't a surprise, and even though Mamdani is trying to downplay it as a normal process, it has to annoy him that he's not privy to this information.

We have, and we're fine with that.

Probably should do that, too, and with good reason. A man who wants to "globalize the intifada" shouldn't be included in briefings where law enforcement is trying to stop the intifada.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FBI | NATIONAL SECURITY | TERRORISM | UNITED NATIONS
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