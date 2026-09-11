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'When People Stop Talking to Each Other, Bad Things Happen': Bishop Barron Remembers Charlie Kirk

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 12:30 PM
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'When People Stop Talking to Each Other, Bad Things Happen': Bishop Barron Remembers Charlie Kirk
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Bishop Robert Barron took the time yesterday to remember Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated a year ago yesterday. Bishop Barron said that violence takes root when we stop believing in the dignity of the human person. It's a salient and timely message given everything that's going on in the world.

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"I want to focus a bit on Charlie's murder," Bishop Barron said. "The fact that he died not with a gun in his hand, not a knife in his hand, not a grenade in his hand, not exercising violence, but with a means of communication in his hand.

"In witnessing that, whether consciously or not, I think we understand something fundamental is endangered. He liked to go to campuses; he would express his point of view, then he'd hand them a microphone and say, 'Come on up, argue with me. Come up and debate with me. Prove me wrong.' And that's exactly what he was doing the day he died. He was speaking with someone more liberally minded and in the very act of doing that, he was murdered," he continued.

"This unnerves us, and it should unnerve us, because something in our Western civilization is threatened thereby," Bishop Barron said. "Something I love that Charlie Kirk used to say, he'd be challenged by a kid who'd say, 'What are you doing here on campus? Why are you here?' He would say, 'When people stop talking to each other, bad things happen.' When people in a relationship stop talking, divorce happens. When a society stops talking, civil war happens. Quite right, seems to me, and that stretches right back to Socrates and provides a foundation for society."

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Bishop Barron urged lawyers and politicians to uphold and preserve public discourse last year.

There are many politicians and lawyers who have no interest in doing this, sadly.

This is correct. The Left has been trying to curtail free speech for years in various ways — calling it hate speech or mis/disinformation — because they cannot debate their positions on facts. It's all based in emotionalism.

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News Topics CATHOLIC CHURCH | CENSORSHIP | CHARLIE KIRK | FAITH | FREE SPEECH
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