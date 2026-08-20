Explosive New Campaign Ad Blows the Lid Off Talarico's Trans Agenda

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is intensifying his attacks on Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico as the two candidates fight it out to replace outgoing Sen. John Cornyn.

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Paxton’s campaign released a new ad hammering home the candidate’s message that Talarico is too radical to represent the Lone Star State in the Senate.

The video is a black-and-white ad that opens with footage of girls playing basketball and volleyball in school gyms. The scenes are overlaid with red text arguing that Talarico is willing to put people’s daughters at risk in sports.

The clips are interspersed with footage of the Democrat arguing in favor of forcing female athletes to compete against biological males.

“But some things are more important than perfectly fair competition in sports,” Talarico said during a speech. “I love…the trans children. Defending trans Texans is something we have to do every day at the state capitol. I have a special place in my heart for LGBTQ community. Far-right conspiracy theories about trans children causing problems on sports teams.”

In another clip, Talarico is shown saying “Modern science obviously recognizes that there are many more than two biological sexes. In fact, there are six. To the trans kids watching at home, I just want to say I love you.”

The ad concludes with bold text saying Talarico is too weird for Texas, which he clearly is.

James Talarico is going to continue his flip-flop tour, but make no mistake he is willing to sacrifice our children at the altar of the radical trans movement.



Talarico is too weird and too radical for Texas. pic.twitter.com/jL143xnuuP — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) August 20, 2026

During a recent appearance on Fox News, the host brought up how Talarico has been trying to distance himself from his previous bizarre comments about gender ideology. Paxton characterized this as “predictable.”

“He's running as a Christian pastor who's a moderate, trying to convince people that he is something completely different than he's been for the last decade at least, and probably his whole life,” Paxton said.

James Talarico, the guy who believes there are six genders and a "non-binary" God offered Mary an ab*rtion, has commited an unforgivable sin in Texas politics: He has come out against MEAT.



I don't know a single human male who thinks or talks like this 👇 pic.twitter.com/OW2oJ4mv0I — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 18, 2026

Talarico has made trans-identified children a centerpiece of his political career. In fact, he couldn’t stop talking about it — until he realized it might affect his Senate campaign. He has walked back some of his comments in an effort to appear like a more moderate figure. But, as they say, the internet is forever and everyone knows he still holds these beliefs.

The most recent Emerson College Polling/Nexstar Media survey conducted earlier this month shows Paxton with a narrow lead at 47 percent to Talarico’s 46 percent.

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