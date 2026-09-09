Lefty Professor Laments Losing Her Illegal Alien Gardener

It's been 163 years since President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, and Democrats are still clinging to their slaves like the Titanic passengers clung to the last available lifeboat. The Left has argued for years, with a straight face, that we need unfettered illegal immigration because we have to use those illegal aliens for low-wage, unskilled labor like picking our crops and scrubbing our toilets.

Advertisement

Now a UCSD professor is lamenting the fact that ICE has taken her gardener, and trying to paint herself, her neighbors, and the criminal she harbored in violation of federal immigration laws.

I have an update on my gardener who was taken by ICE.



Three big things have happened since then.



1. The neighbors have all come together to help.



We hired a good immigration lawyer for him. We also found someone willing to serve as his financial sponsor. That matters because… pic.twitter.com/tlbgGpDLQA — Barbara F Walter (@bfwalter) September 8, 2026

The entire post reads:

1. The neighbors have all come together to help. We hired a good immigration lawyer for him. We also found someone willing to serve as his financial sponsor. That matters because one of the things the government will consider is whether he’s likely to show up for future hearings. Having someone willing to vouch for him, and having deep ties to his family and community, can help. 2. We’ve raised enough money to post a bond if he’s granted one. We think he has a strong case for being released from detention while his case proceeds .He has lived in the United States since he was 16. (He is now 44.) He runs his own business. He has a wife and two young children. He owns his home. And he has many, many people willing to write letters saying that he’s an important part of this community and is not going anywhere .We’ll have to wait to see if it’s granted. Fingers crossed. 3. His lawyer is asking to postpone his court date, which is currently scheduled for next week. This is really important. The Trump administration is trying to move people through the immigration system quickly so it can deport them as fast as possible. His lawyer wants time to gather evidence and build the best possible case for letting him stay. Again, fingers crossed. But this is what really broke my heart. My gardener was finally able to get a call through to his wife two days ago. This strong, confident, capable man was terrified. He didn’t know what to do. Then his wife told him what everyone was doing behind the scenes. He sobbed.I don't know if we are going to get him home. I wish I could tell you that we will. But I do know that we are seeing both the best and worst of American [sic] in real time. The worst is a system that can take a man away from his wife and kids and leave him sitting in detention, terrified. The best is a group of people who heard what happened and immediately asked: What can we do? And then they did it. I’m betting on that America.

Okay, so this guy was here for almost 30 years and never bothered to begin the pathway to legal citizenship. Barbara and her neighbors had no interest in helping him with that legal process until ICE came to enforce the immigration laws that her gardener and Walter herself have been breaking.

And she thinks she's the good guy here?

Okay.

Our pool cleaner was kidnapped too. Our kids haven’t been able to swim for weeks and nobody in our neighborhood has volunteered to help clean. He’s been here 24 years (since he was 20) and has worked for us for 14 years. He hasn’t demanded a wage increase once - he’s half what a… — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 8, 2026

This is satire, of course, but it shows how ridiculous Barbara Walter is.

Why was he here for 28 years without pursuing a legal way to stay? Lol? — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) September 9, 2026

And no one lifted a finger to help him.

Yes. We should completely change immigration law so that you can get cheap landscaping. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) September 9, 2026

It's just not fair if she can't pay him slave wages to trim her begonias.

You belong in jail.



I'm dead serious. https://t.co/dYx62ZasMX — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 9, 2026

Yes, she does.

Advertisement

>hires a lawyer

>raises money for the family

>neighbors come together to do the yard work



Spending tens of thousands of dollars and countless hours to avoid hiring a White man. Incredible stuff. https://t.co/3LCF1Ww3IN — Turf Type Fescue Advocate (@FescueAdvocate) September 9, 2026

It is incredible.

If there was any justice, you'd be prosecuted, and this tweet would be used as evidence against you at your trial. https://t.co/5UXLVXhfTu — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 9, 2026

That would be hilarious, wouldn't it?

There is no worse sin than taking the domestic labor of women who are only able to afford it by hiring illegal aliens under the table https://t.co/bcZYGiH4Qn — Gary (@plzbepatient) September 9, 2026

Won't someone think of the privileged white liberal women?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.