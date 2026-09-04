The New Hampshire Dems' Debate Shows How Off the Rails the Party Really Is

Earlier, we covered how the Democrats in New Hampshire all tried to out-hate ICE. The message is clear: they want to abolish the agency, open our borders, and grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens. But there were more gems in that debate, and they show how unhinged the Democrats have become.

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First, we'll start with their refusal to condemn antisemitism. After decades of calling every Republican candidate "Hitler" and Republican supporters "Nazis," Democrats can't bring themselves to condemn that ideology. Paige Beauchemin called the entire thing a "lazy concept."

New Hampshire Democrat Paige Beauchemin REFUSES to condemn antisemitism:



“It’s a lazy concept…” pic.twitter.com/4sOt93PDyW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

She was asked about where she draws the line between antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

"I think that, quite frankly, it's a lazy concept. I think that is something that people are trying to say because they don't want to admit that what is happening between the U.S. and Israel and many other countries ... is wrong," Beauchemin said.

Maggie Goodlander, in the same vein, refused to condemn socialism.

Democrat Rep. Maggie Goodlander goes on a minute long word salad when asked why she voted AGAINST condemning socialism. pic.twitter.com/Olx6Po9KmE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

"I've been crystal clear that I am a capitalist, who understands deeply and believes deeply that capitalism without competition is not capitalism," Goodlander said. "It is a pernicious form of exploitation."

What does that even mean?

The Democrats also went all-in on defending men in women's sports.

New Hampshire Democrat Paige Beauchemin goes on an unhinged rant about fighting to allow men in girls' sports:



"I will not be distracted by these wedge issue culture wars that have been fabricated by the wealthiest people in our country...Absolutely I will fight." pic.twitter.com/rjEoS2OPRq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

"As a member of the queer community myself," Beauchemin said, "rights for trans folks, trans youth is very important to me. I sit on the board of the Progressive Caucus at the State House and I do not bend on human rights."

Maggie Goodlander also went on a rant about letting men compete against women.

Democrat Rep. Maggie Goodlander goes on another minute long rant when asked if she supports men in women's sports despite the overwhelming majority of Americans being opposed to it. pic.twitter.com/QczmFQN5sd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

"I grew up playing sports in Nasuha and team sports really shaped who I am as a person," Goodlander said. "It taught me so much about how you work with other people and that's what this job is all about."

In short, she will sell out your daughters to men.

Beauchemin also said the Laken Riley Act — named for the Georgia nursing student who was brutally murdered by an illegal alien — one of the "worst pieces of legislation."

DISGUSTING



New Hampshire Democrat Paige Beauchemin calls the Laken Riley Act one of the "worst pieces of legislation."



Democrats are literally siding with criminals over Americans. pic.twitter.com/Emy5xzKWXA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

"The reality is that the Laken Riley Act is one of the worst pieces of legislation that has come out of the current administration," she said.

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Maura Sullivan wants to abolish ICE and "hold ICE agents accountable."

New Hampshire Democrat Maura Sullivan calls to abolish ICE and "hold ICE agents accountable":



"One of the first things I'll do when I get to Washington is abolish Trump's ICE." pic.twitter.com/4pWpEKkgB4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 4, 2026

"I have called for abolishing Trump's ICE," Sullivan said. "This agency has lost trust with the American people. If I were in Congress right now I would be hauling Stephen Miller down to Capitol Hill for hearings. I would be holding accountable these ICE agents for their criminal behavior and I would not fund another dime for this agency."

There we have it, folks. The Democrat Party is populated with radicals, far-left activists.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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