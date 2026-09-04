The Cato Institute Did Not Really Say This About Illegal Immigration, Did It?

During a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on sanctuary policies, David J. Bier of the Cato Institute blamed America's illegal immigration problem. How? By claiming America has made legal immigration "impossible," therefore causing the illegal immigration crisis.

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It is an absurd claim on its face because people can, and do, come to this country legally all the time. It may be a lengthy and complex process, but it can be done, and other nations have far stricter immigration policies than we do — even when ours are fully enforced.

“If you make legal immigration impossible, don’t complain about illegal immigration. You created it. You made it illegal.” – Cato’s @David_J_Bier in testimony before a House Judiciary Subcommittee. pic.twitter.com/a2rH1F78TS — Cato Institute (@CatoInstitute) September 2, 2026

"Our immigrant coworkers, neighbors, friends, and family want to contribute to this country legally," Bier said. "Let them. Fix legal immigration."

"Imagine if just three percent of gun sales were permitted," he continued. "Many in this room, myself included, would call that gun prohibition. But that's how few immigrants seeking permanent legal status in the United States through the proper processes actually get approved in a year."

And? Unlike guns, there is no right — constitutional or otherwise — that allows someone to migrate to this country. There are laws, there is a process, and America has every right and obligation to limit who it lets come to this country legally.

"If you make legal immigration impossible, don't complain about illegal immigration," Bier said. "You created it. You made it illegal. So yes, focus on justice for victims, but let peaceful people contribute to this country legally."

Still can’t believe you posted your lack of logic and lack of factual basis for your silly claims. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 3, 2026

There are a great many things that are difficult to do, none of that justifies breaking the law.

This from the same organization that still insists Biden didn't open our border and that millions suddenly rushed our border because of "employment demands."



Theirs is a set of theories blown apart by Biden's actions. But they're sticking with them. — AAE (@AAC0519) September 2, 2026

You almost have to admire it, really.

Monumentally stupid claim that doesn't withstand scrutiny.

Legal immigration is not impossible. And enabling illegal mass migration is an insult to legal immigrants and naturalized citizens. pic.twitter.com/6ABnfBYoN0 — AndrewBroering (@AndrewBroering) September 3, 2026

That's exactly what it is. An insult to Americans, legal immigrants, and naturalized citizens.

“If you won’t have sex with a man don’t blame him when he rapes you”- Cato Institute 2026 https://t.co/EAjEjjMVEx — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) September 3, 2026

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They are getting absolutely ratioed into oblivion for this.

"If you don't unlock your door and let strangers into your house, don't complain when they break the windows to get inside. You created the broken glass. You made it a home invasion." https://t.co/1LbuqZnhJJ — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) September 3, 2026

It's hard to buy a house. It's hard to buy a car. That doesn't mean we're justified in breaking the law to get them. Justifying lawbreaking helps no one and leads to the breakdown of the rule of law and society.

America wants tough immigration laws because we should only want and allow the best immigrations to come to this country. Immigrants who will work hard, assimilate to our culture, follow our laws, and elevate America. We do not need nor want to welcome all comers.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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