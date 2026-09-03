CNN Found Something Else to Blame for the Deadly Nepal Landslides

At the end of August, devastating landslides rocked Nepal. Video footage from the South Asian country was horrifying to watch as violent rivers of mud and debris swept away houses, cars, and people. So far, at least 1,200 people have died and thousands more are missing. The Left responded to this tragedy by doing what they always do: blaming climate change. In reality, the flooding was caused by a rockslide, and the weather is always changing (Antarctica just recorded some of the coldest temps in history).

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But it seems the "climate change" narrative failed to take hold, and now CNN is pivoting to their second-favorite scapegoat: President Trump. The outlet is claiming without evidence that funding cuts to a "long-running natural hazards program" meant the landslide hotspots weren't monitored.

What's interesting is that CNN deleted their original post and added a new line in a follow-up that admitted the program would not have been able to prevent last week's disaster.

In January 2025, the Trump administration cut off funding for a long-running natural hazards program that aimed to identify and monitor landslide hotspots in Nepal. While the program the administration cut would not have been able to prevent the disaster that happened this past… pic.twitter.com/UR7R8jAESc — CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2026

Here's more:

In January 2025, the Trump administration cut off funding for a long-running natural hazards program that aimed to identify and monitor landslide hotspots in Nepal. While the program would not have been able to prevent the disaster that happened this past week, it represented a first step towards making those kinds of protections possible in a future where they are going to be needed more. The disaster illustrates the growing peril of living in mountain regions like the Himalayas as the planet continues to warm due to climate pollution from human activities. Increasing temperatures are destabilizing glaciers, while also raising the risks of landslides, flash flooding and glacial outburst floods. The program was known as Project SERVIR-Hindu Kush Himalaya. It was aimed at identifying areas prone to landslides and other risks that climate change is making more common, said Birendra Bajracharya, the project’s former director. The funding cut halted efforts to improve “landslide situational awareness” related to extreme rainfall, he said. In addition, “slope motion detection for landslide forecasts could not be completed” either, Bajracharya said.

This is incredible. America is an evil, racist, colonial monster. But we need to pay to monitor landslides in Nepal.

This must be one of the most idiotic stories ever authored. Trump is to blame for a glacier collapse on the other side of the earth? American taxpayers are responsible for funding “landslide monitoring” in Nepal?@CNN is a total… https://t.co/1emQAv07GJ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) September 3, 2026

"CNN is a total joke," Eric Trump wrote.

You guys are pathetic. They had plenty of USAID and UN money but spent it on “nature-based solutions” and “gender inclusion” workshops rather than sensors and sirens.



CNN is Pravda for woke malthusianshttps://t.co/wLSrBOlfaZ https://t.co/RHtNrTBnaI — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 3, 2026

The shuttering of USAID proved that all our tax dollars were not being put to good use, as the funds dried up the second the spigot of taxpayer funds was turned off.

“It’s Donald Trump’s fault that a glacial outburst flood killed a bunch of people in another country on literally the other side of the world.”



We’re slowly returning to 2018-era news headlines. https://t.co/hbKAXthvu5 — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) September 3, 2026

This is what the media does. They blame President Trump and Republicans for things that happen in other nations. It's meant to guilt-trip Americans into forking over more of our tax dollars to shady government programs rife with abuse and fraud. We are not responsible for monitoring landslides in Nepal. Hundreds of other nations, as well as the U.N., could do that.

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