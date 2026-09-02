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Never Forget What James Talarico Wanted to Do After the Dobbs Decision

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 02, 2026 10:45 AM
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Never Forget What James Talarico Wanted to Do After the Dobbs Decision
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

If you needed more proof that James Talarico is wrong for Texas, it's good to remember what Talarico did in 2022 after the Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The day the Supreme Court handed down the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, James Talarico wrote a letter to President Biden calling for the immediate implementation of a national abortion service.

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The letter reads (emphasis added):

Dear Mr. President,

Decades of jurisprudence and majorities of Americans have repeatedly affirmed the constitutional right to abortion. Yet an anti-choice minority has taken advantage of the undemocratic loopholes in our political system to impose their radical program on our country.

This minority is threatening our most basic rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Leaders at all levels must use every tool in the toolbox to protect our freedoms. We must take extraordinary steps to counter this extraordinary subversion of the public will.

On behalf of my constituents, I urge you and your administration to consider taking the following executive actions to protect the right to abortion:

  • Leasing federal property to abortion clinics on federal lands or in federal offices
  • Prohibiting states from imposing restrictions on abortion medication through the Food and Drug Administration
  • Hiring abortion providers as federal employees to provide immunity from state lawsuits

The General Services Administration manages more than 800 federally owned or leased buildings in Texas alone. Just repurposing a small fraction of those spaces can provide critical, life-saving care to people across my state.

We must act. Women in states like mine will die if we do not.

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So Talarico wanted the federal government to usurp the rights of the states and create a federalized abortion service.

He wanted to put women's lives at risk by removing all guardrails around the abortion drug. As Townhall has reported extensively, the risk of severe harm from the drug is about 11 percent, and many women have been harmed by their partners who obtained the abortion drug and slipped it in their food or drink.

There is no medical condition that is treated by abortion, and abortion bans do not outlaw treatment for ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages — both of those conditions are non-viable pregnancies and not abortions. Even Planned Parenthood used to draw that distinction.

It is not a constitutional right, but there is a right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Abortion strips unborn children of their inherent right to life.

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Talarico wants to destroy capitalism, he thinks race should be a get-out-of-jail free card, and he thinks abortion is a right. He's wrong for Texas, a far-left radical who cannot go to the Senate.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABORTION | JAMES TALARICO | SUPREME COURT | TEXAS
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