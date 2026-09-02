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Shameful Seth Moulton Brags About Not Honoring Charlie Kirk

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 02, 2026 7:00 PM
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Shameful Seth Moulton Brags About Not Honoring Charlie Kirk
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Seth Moulton once broke ranks with the Democrats on boys in girls' sports, and he's now spent every day after that trying to make amends for being a decent father and a sane person. All Moulton said once was that he didn't want his daughters to play against boys, a position shared by the majority of Americans. Trans activists and his fellow Democrats lost their minds and Moulton quickly apologized.

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In fact, he threw his own girls under the bus at a recent debate, apologizing directly to the trans community for daring to protect his daughters. That was the one time Moulton should have been proud to break with the party establishment. Instead, he took the time to brag about breaking with other Democrats when it came to honoring Charlie Kirk after Kirk was assassinated last September.

"I'm not afraid to vote against the party establishment," Moulton said. "When the party establishment told us to vote for the Charlie Kirk resolution, just to kind of make it go away, I was one of the only people in the House, actually one of the only white people in the House in particular, to vote against it."

Yikes.

This is not something to brag about. A husband and father was killed for his political beliefs. Condemning that should be a bipartisan issue.

But for Moulton it's not.

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Yeah, the whole statement just makes him look even worse.

We do not understand where that racist injection came from, but I guess Moulton was trying to really shore up those far-left voters.

Despite all his pandering, Moulton lost the primary race to Ed Markey.

Because he ran against Markey, Moulton's House seat is now open and Democrats nominated Dan Koh to succeed him.

Nothing of value was lost in the House.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ED MARKEY | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | TRANSGENDER
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