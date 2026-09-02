Shameful Seth Moulton Brags About Not Honoring Charlie Kirk

Seth Moulton once broke ranks with the Democrats on boys in girls' sports, and he's now spent every day after that trying to make amends for being a decent father and a sane person. All Moulton said once was that he didn't want his daughters to play against boys, a position shared by the majority of Americans. Trans activists and his fellow Democrats lost their minds and Moulton quickly apologized.

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In fact, he threw his own girls under the bus at a recent debate, apologizing directly to the trans community for daring to protect his daughters. That was the one time Moulton should have been proud to break with the party establishment. Instead, he took the time to brag about breaking with other Democrats when it came to honoring Charlie Kirk after Kirk was assassinated last September.

Democrat Seth Moulton brags about voting against honoring Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated:



“When the party establishment told us to vote for the Charlie Kirk resolution…I was...one of the only white people in the House in particular to vote against it.”



Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/KozrhAlE12 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2026

"I'm not afraid to vote against the party establishment," Moulton said. "When the party establishment told us to vote for the Charlie Kirk resolution, just to kind of make it go away, I was one of the only people in the House, actually one of the only white people in the House in particular, to vote against it."

Yikes.

This is not something to brag about. A husband and father was killed for his political beliefs. Condemning that should be a bipartisan issue.

But for Moulton it's not.

So, not only is he proud of his ignorance, but he just can't help but attach a racial component to it.



Seth, Charlie wasn't a racist, you contemptible piece of s**t. — Dr_Science_Wiz_MKII (@Dr_Science_MK2) September 2, 2026

Yeah, the whole statement just makes him look even worse.

What does pigment have to do with anything here https://t.co/1F5WSNcAo5 — Bonzaiii (@BoomDiggedy) September 2, 2026

We do not understand where that racist injection came from, but I guess Moulton was trying to really shore up those far-left voters.

Despite all his pandering, Moulton lost the primary race to Ed Markey.

I’m glad I voted for Markey, as difficult as that is to admit https://t.co/DjE12pexJy — Mike Murphy (@MikeMurphy28) September 2, 2026

Because he ran against Markey, Moulton's House seat is now open and Democrats nominated Dan Koh to succeed him.

Nothing of value was lost in the House.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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