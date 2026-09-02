John Harwood Tried Smearing Vice President Vance, and It Did Not Go Well for Him

John Harwood may have the most ironic bio on X. There, he claims to be an "advocate of decency," but his timeline is full of vitriolic lies targeting Republicans and conservative causes. Yesterday, Harwood's newest target was Vice President Vance. Harwood smeared Vance as the most "shameless liar" he's seen in four decades in politics.

Advertisement

Really? Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton didn't rank up there?

in more than 40 years of covering politics i have never seen a more shameless liar than J.D. Vance. he's utterly amoral. https://t.co/qAH9En6spx — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 1, 2026

What Vance said in the clip shared by Aaron Rupar — a guy so notorious for lying he's got an entry in Urban Dictionary that defines "Rupar" as a verb meaning "to purposely mislead" or "to completely mischaracterize a statement or event — isn't a lie.

"But when you have people who start to say my ethnic group deserves something and yours doesn't or that ethnic group is good and this other ethnic group is bad, that is how you erode the very foundations of commonality and common citizenship that we need to continue to have the United States be the most powerful and prosperous nation anywhere," Vance said.

What about that is a lie? Not a single thing.

Harwood was absolutely roasted for this.

That's right. Mr. Advocate of Decency was caught colluding with Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, about what to ask Republican challengers like Jeb Bush.

You realize you're John Harwood, right? lol — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 1, 2026

Apparently he does not.

just look in the mirror bud — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 1, 2026

Maybe he doesn't own one.

But the real fatal blow to Harwood's outrage came from X user Mazemoore, who pulled up video of Harwood straight-up lying about Marco Rubio's tax plan during a debate Harwood was "moderating."

The fraud known as John Harwood once moderated a Republican primary debate.



Harwood told numerous, verifiable lies while "moderating" the debate, including one about Marco Rubio's tax plan. Harwood just flat out lied, as proven by his own social media posts.



Later it was… https://t.co/SKVPO1peg4 pic.twitter.com/HwWhHGESya — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 1, 2026

"The Tax Foundation, which was alluded to earlier, scored your tax plan and concluded that you give nearly twice as much of a gain in after-tax income to the top one percent as to people in the middle of the income scale," Harwood said.

The video then cuts to Rubio on Fox News.

That interview showed a post from Harwood where he corrected his lies about Rubio. "Tax Foundation says Rubio benefits lowest 10 percent proportionally more (55.9) than top one percent (27.9).

Advertisement

That means Harwood lied. But that wasn't the only time. Remember this gem about Biden pardoning Hunter?

And in April of this year, Harwood dismissed the pardons by saying authorities were "coming" for Hunter Biden.

yes pardon power needs reform



but the naked corruption of Trump and his DOJ is categorically different from anything we've seen before



Biden saw they were coming for his son, who his own administration was already

prosecuting



his pardons can't be judged

outside that context https://t.co/kNMO3oxCSw — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 11, 2026

Simply incredible. Harwood has no business calling anyone a liar.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.